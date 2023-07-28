Elections in Westminster democracy

Should we so easily forget how Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined by the police for having a party with his colleagues at the prime minister’s office during the Covid pandemic? In fact, it was not just restricted to a fine. As he failed to inform the parliament about the event, the parliament recommended a 90-day suspension against him. His party held the majority seats in the parliament that took such a decision. This party had the highest representation in the committee that passed this unanimous decision.

In Westminster democracy it is inconceivable that a prime minister will remain in power after using Downing Street or his Chequers retreat for a party meeting, be it the parliamentary board or any committee meeting. There is no way that the taxpayers’ money or state funds can be used for any party’s or individual’s political purposes. Even the political party has to disclose its source of funds. There are legal compulsions to disclose the identity of a donor, even if the donation is just 500 pounds. The arrest of Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband is an example of what happens if there is any fudging of fund accounts.

Awami League’s general secretary Obaidul Quader raised the question of how elections were held in a Westminster democracy. It is difficult to believe that he does not know. When the election is declared there, the House of Commons is immediately dissolved and the members of parliament are no longer members of parliament. In that sense, the prime ministers and ministers are in the role of caretakers and are no longer elected representatives of the people. They have to relinquish almost all their benefits and facilities. Basically, before the election is announced, the prime minister gives the top civil servants the permission so that they can officially provide the shadow cabinet members and the opposition parties with all sorts of information pertaining to government work.