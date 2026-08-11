July's 'remittance shutdown': What did expatriates gain, what did Bangladesh gain?

Even communist-ruled China has felt the impact. Since the latter part of the last century, overseas Chinese have played a major role in the country’s economy and development.

India and China may be large countries with huge populations, but even a small country like Taiwan has benefited enormously from the direct participation of its diaspora. It could be said that much of Taiwan’s technology-driven economy, particularly its microchip industry, has been built by people living abroad. Even in a country like Pakistan, often described as a near-failed state, the initiatives of expatriates have played a role in helping sustain the country.

Returning members of the diaspora have built highly effective SME industries in Senegal. In Ghana, Uganda, and Mozambique, returnees have contributed to economic and human-resource development by doing important work in areas such as public health and women’s rights. Drawing on their skills and experience, they are also helping war-torn and impoverished countries recover and rebuild.

Considering the state of the global economy and politics, this issue is particularly important. Populism is now on the rise in Western countries. Not only expatriates, but also people whose ancestors moved to those countries several generations ago are facing various forms of discrimination. Because of economic pressures, these people are also finding it difficult to earn a decent living in those countries. The West is no longer the promised land for talented people that it once was.

In reality, despite their claims of democracy and equality, Western countries have always had various forms of racism. Foreigners have long been looked down upon. The only difference is that the situation is now getting somewhat worse.