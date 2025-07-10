The five crises that BNP faces

This has resulted in the formation of "power blocks" at all levels within the BNP -- leaders who believe they have public support, but for whom there is no electoral data to prove or disprove that belief. As a consequence, when these small internal power blocks exert pressure on the central leadership to advance their own agendas, the leadership cannot make decisions based on the actual public backing of these factions because the data doesn’t exist. They are then forced to make decisions based on personal loyalty instead.

This process weakens the party and increases the tendency to bypass the constitution and fuel internal power struggles. The reality is that if no national election is held, this trend will intensify and the BNP will suffer severely. BNP’s opponents are well aware of this. In other words, it is only natural that the opposition will try to politically exploit this weakness by repeatedly pushing to delay elections.

The third major problem for BNP is its pragmatic stance on reforms. To understand this issue, one must grasp Machiavellian political realism. Since BNP aims to come to power, the responsibility of implementing reforms will ultimately fall on them. On the other hand, their opponents who broadly agree on most reform agendas (with some minor disagreements), do not expect to be in power anytime soon and therefore have little to lose at the moment.

In fact, if all reforms are implemented, they stand to gain significant influence as the opposition, without having to bear the burden of governance failures, which the BNP will have to shoulder. From the BNP’s perspective, some reform proposals seem designed in such a way that, if implemented, the next elected government would be forced to operate with limited power, such as in the case of forming the NCC (National Constitutional Council). And this is where politics comes into play.

Now, if the BNP vetoes many of the reforms and pushes hard for elections, other parties, such as Jamaat, NCP, AB Party, the group led by the Pir of Char Monai, and other Islamic groups, may jointly boycott the election and even threaten to resist it. In that case, the BNP would find itself with very limited options.