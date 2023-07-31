Air pollution – not just an environmental concern

In 2022, Bangladesh was ranked the fifth most polluted country in the world by IQAir. According to the World Bank, this high level of air pollution was the second leading contributing factor to deaths and disabilities in Bangladesh in 2019. Poor quality and contaminated air can post significant health risks, even when the period of exposure is relatively short.

Breathing contaminated air may contribute to a range of adverse health outcomes, including type 2 diabetes, lower respiratory infection, pulmonary diseases, ischemic heart diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Moreover, with long-term exposure, the toxicity of air pollutants can gradually reduce the functionality of human lungs, and may even lead to lung cancer and chronic heart diseases.

The continuous progress of technological innovations, coupled with the ongoing global urbanisation and industrialisation trends, has led to a significant increase in carbon footprints in Bangladesh and surrounding countries. This development poses a severe threat not only to the environment but also to human health and the economy.