Why salary adjustments also necessary in the private sector

The recent announcement of the 9th pay structure for government officials and employees has been the subject of widespread discussion for several days. The discussions and criticisms essentially revolve around four issues—the justification and necessity of the salary increase; concerns about inflation; challenges to the government’s financial capability, and discrepancies with the salary structures in the private sector.

The 9th national pay commission was formed in the mid-2025, nearly a decade after the eighth pay commission. Consequently, a decision has been made to increase the basic pay by 100 to 142 per cent for the existing 20 government grades. Although the decision to increase the pay was made in July, it will not be implemented all at once, but rather in four phases. In the first phase, 40 per cent of the basic pay will be effective from 1 July 2026, 30 per cent in January 2027, another 30 per cent in July 2027, and allowances to be effective from January 2028.

Regarding the rationale of the ninth pay scale, it can be said that since the eighth pay scale, especially in the context of high inflation in recent years, attempts have been made to make necessary adjustments to the pay structure through the new scale. In many other countries, such adjustments to pay scales to keep them up-to-date are routine matters and are done regularly to ensure consistency in real income. Therefore, when it comes to implementing the pay scale, the aspect of capability is much more relevant than that of justification. This is essentially where discussions on the pay scale lie.