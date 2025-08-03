SSC exam: Is it really necessary?

A few days ago, the results of the 2025 SSC and equivalent examinations were published. over 600,000 students failed. Unfortunately, there is very little concern that one out of every three 16-year-old on average fails a major public examination.

Over the past several years, an average of around 2 million students in Bangladesh have been taking the SSC or equivalent exams annually. At one time, the SSC examination was a crucial milestone in shaping a student’s future.

But as we step into 2025, it is time to reassess the relevance and necessity of this examination. The original purpose the SSC exam once served, both at its inception and for a long time afterward, is now lost. Instead, it has become an obstacle to a student’s holistic education.

We are spending enormous amounts of money on a single examination whose practical value is steadily diminishing. If, instead, this investment were made in developing skills, real education, and contextually relevant assessment, perhaps our future generations could stand on a much firmer foundation.