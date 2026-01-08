DUCSU-JnUCSU: Shibir’s victory, death knell of old-school politics, and Gen Z psyche

The results of the recent student union elections at Bangladesh’s major public universities are intriguing, but not unexpected. Voters themselves could sense what the outcome was likely to be.

I am connected on Facebook with many students from almost all public universities. After each student union election, I asked several of them for their candid opinions on why the results turned out the way they did.

Before doing so, I carefully reviewed their profiles and posts. Those whom I could identify as activists or supporters of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Dal, or left-wing organisations were excluded from my list. Instead, I selected those who appeared outwardly quiet and seemingly neutral—students who are not very active on Facebook, do not post frequently, but do respond to important posts.

I informed them via my email that they could share their views if they wished. Most of them responded. By now, I have also received several opinions regarding the most recent Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) election.