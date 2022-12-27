Is AL ready to face challenges for elections and democracy?

In the meantime, the announcement was made that Awami League president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had arrived on stage. A wave of excitement spread through the leaders and activists who have come from outside of Dhaka. From a distance they tried to catch a glimpse of the leaders. There were large TV screens set up at intervals so those far from the stage could see the senior leaders up there.

At the venue I got to speak to quite a few delegates and councillors from Chattogram, Brahmanbaria, Jamalpur, Tangail, Barishal and Dhaka. I asked about the councils in their respective areas. They said there had been nothing for them to do other than simply turn up at the district councils because the leadership was chosen from above. There were no elections at the upazila, district, city or any level. The names of the presidents and general secretaries were declared from the centre.

I asked a leader from Jamalpur district Awami League how he felt about the controversial leader Dr Murad Hasan returning to the party fold. He said, "They shouldn't take back the person who gave the party a bad name." Will these views from the grassroots reach the central leaders? Even if these do, they will talk about various equations and considerations.

Awami League's council was no different from any other large event. On stage the leaders delivered speeches, at the back rows the delegates chatted with each other. No one really paid attention to the speeches. Many of the grassroots leaders and activists were irate for not being given the bag and food allocated for the event.

I saw a journalist friend there with a delegate card hung around his neck. Before I could ask, he said that he has to attend the working session in the afternoon and wouldn't be allowed if he used his press card. That's why I have taken a delegate card, he explained. But no one said anything at the Awami League working session that would displease the leaders. Only one delegate said that many workers had given up everything for Awami League, while others had amassed wealth.