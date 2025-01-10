Has the behaviour of politicians changed?

When the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) existed, we saw remarkable consensus on a few issues among all the parties. These issues mostly revolved around their own worldly gains—such as increasing the salaries and allowances of MPs and importing cars without duties. Many MPs walked out of parliamentary sessions for various reasons, and there are numerous examples of continuous parliamentary boycotts. Once, opposition members left the parliament and returned two years later, having won the election. However, despite the country's numerous problems, no one ever walked out in protest against proposals that would benefit only themselves.

The constitution of the country and its political culture have created a 300-member "owners' club." The number of people trying to join this club is overwhelming. Predictions about a potential election in the dry season of 2025–2026 are in the air, but no decisions have been made yet. However, the country is already covered in banners, which might eventually turn into visual propaganda.

The nature of the banners is similar. At the top corner, the images of the party's main owner and their family members are displayed in circles. Below that, there is a large picture of one individual. This person, so deeply concerned about the development of the area, cannot sleep at night. They are greeting everyone with a salute. Below, smaller images of a few others are shown, with captions like "In collaboration with X" or "Struggling activist Y." If the person with the large image becomes an MP, these struggling activists will likely get tickets to enter the union and upazila parishads. Even if they don't, there is no harm. Development is all around. A few contracts here and there will make them thrive.