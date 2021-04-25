Can Barapukuria coalmine meet the power plant's demand?

Bangladesh’s lone coalmine is located at Barapukuria in Dinajpur. A thermal power plant was built near the mine and coal extraction started at Barapukuria to feed the plant.

In 2005, the plant was commissioned. Initially its power generation capacity was 250 megawatt (MW). Later, inclusion of a new generation unit enhanced it capacity to 525MW. But the plant never has generated power at its full capacity. For long, the national grid receives 150MW maximum or less than half of the capacity, from the plant.

The question is, why does the high capacity power plant remain less productive? Is there any technical glitch in any generation unit? Or, is there shortage in coal supply? Or both?

If there is a shortage in coal supply, what is reason behind this? What is the future of the coalmine and the power plant dependent on it?