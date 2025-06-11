Tug of war on elections: How to set the commoners’ agenda

In the midst of a tug of war on the date of the next general elections, the nation has found no scope for discussing what the masses are expecting from their future representatives and the elected government.

Also outside the realm of politics, the mass media, the intellectual community, rights workers and the civil society are yet to prepare any charter of demands or at least a list of expectations of today’s voters or of what kind steps should be taken to ensure their collective welfare.

Although there are still debates even after the announcement of the election date within the second week of April 2026, by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in his address to the nation in the evening of 6 June, the nation is going to be bound for the elections. Accordingly, the parties and other stakeholders may soon be seen busy preparing their strategy for connecting to the people.

In democratic countries, politicians take some initiatives or accomplish some jobs to win the heart of the voters and thus the electoral race. For instance, they offer solutions to national and local problems, try to help the helpless or even pretend to do good to people, find out flaws and weaknesses of the rival candidates and parties and sometimes use violent rhetoric to outsmart others. They make all efforts to present themselves to the electorates as the likeable candidates.