Similarly, in the 2013 amendment, Sheikh Hasina’s government introduced the state’s right to appeal against verdicts to eliminate political adversaries—an amendment used to convert Abdul Quader Molla’s life sentence into the death penalty. Even if Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence were somehow commuted to life imprisonment through a legal loophole, it would yield little benefit, as the state could exercise that very right of appeal to reinstate the death penalty.

Nor do international bodies or human rights organisations hold any jurisdiction to commute Hasina’s sentence to life imprisonment. Numerous anti-death penalty organisations and the UN Human Rights Council itself urged her government in 2013 to abolish capital punishment or commute tribunal death sentences to life terms—requests Sheikh Hasina’s government flatly rejected. Had even a single precedent been set back then, she could have benefited from it today.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hasina has forfeited the legal right to obtain a passport, travel pass, or National Identity Card. A state is under no obligation to issue travel documents to a convicted fugitive. Without a passport or travel pass, she has no legal avenue to travel to a third country unless that nation issues her exceptional documentation on its own initiative—something no country will do given that a UN investigation has corroborated her culpability in the killing of citizens.

Could India grant her citizenship? That, too, is impossible. Under Section 6 and the Third Schedule of India’s Citizenship Act, 1955, naturalisation requires continuous residence in India for the 12 months preceding application, plus at least 11 years out of the previous 14 years. Hasina has been in India for just over two years. Meanwhile, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019 reduced the residency requirement to five years exclusively for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan—completely excluding Muslims. As a Muslim, the CAA route is entirely closed to her.