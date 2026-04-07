What should the budget framework look like during a crisis?

Secondly, the expectations of the public life. The budget should focus on the aspirations of the common people. Each level of society is facing economic challenges, and the budget should address these with appropriate empathy. It needs to ensure that the key needs of the people are included in the budget, with necessary financial allocations and guidelines to meet those needs. This is how the government's accountability to the general public is demonstrated.

Thirdly, addressing specific issues within the macroeconomic framework is essential. To address the current economic crisis in Bangladesh, the budget needs to include concrete policies and resource allocations. Public welfare and the well-being of citizens mostly depend on this. In terms of philosophy, it should be clear in the budget whether the government will focus on human development or mere GDP growth. The important question is whether it will aid in poverty reduction and inequality reduction or protect the interests of the wealthy class. It needs to be clearly defined whether human welfare or material prosperity will be at the centre of the budget.

In the current global and domestic context, maintaining a fine balance between two aspects in Bangladesh's budget is a significant challenge. Due to resource insufficiency, the budget should not be excessively large, nor should it be excessively conservative. Excessive conservatism risks constraining investment and growth. Therefore, the budget's size needs to be maintained at a stable level. To maintain this balance, it may be necessary to temporarily suspend or cut back on major prestigious projects and draw a line between the ''necessary'' and the ''important.''