Covid-19: Immediate action required to avert dire circumstances

The steady spread of coronavirus over the past few days is a matter of serious concern. The number of coronavirus cases and the rate of positive test results are both on the rise. In short, the contagion is spreading and spreading fast.

Three aspects of the present transmission are worrying us. Firstly, over the past few months there has been an increase in social gatherings. As the rate of coronavirus cases fell, these gathering increased significantly. The election commission held a large number of pourashava elections. That gave scope to the virus to spread. Then there were weddings and friends getting together. Local tourism broke all records as we saw in Cox’s Bazar recently. If anyone had the infection, it spread like wildfire.

Secondly, the characteristic of this virus is that it spreads rapidly and, like the UK variant, it is affecting those younger in age, along with complications. Many expatriates have come from the UK and many of them have not followed the rules of quarantine. They should be quarantined for 14 days, but some remained in quarantine for 7 days, some from 3. The UK variant has spread to other countries and so those coming from other countries too are bringing in the variant. The limited genome sequencing carried out in country reveals the presence of this variant.