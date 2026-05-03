Opinion
World Press Freedom Day: When will Bangladesh ensure full press freedom?
During election campaigns, public rallies, and in party manifestos, political leaders in Bangladesh routinely promise to uphold and protect press freedom. These assurances are often presented as fundamental commitments to democracy and good governance. However, once elections conclude and power is secured, such promises tend to fade into the background or are quietly set aside.
This recurring pattern raises a critical question: should these public pledges remain mere political rhetoric, or is it time to transform them into binding legal obligations? If political parties fail to honor their commitments, citizens should have the right to hold them accountable through legal means.
More than two and a half centuries ago, Sweden set a historic precedent by introducing the world’s first Freedom of the Press Act in 1766. This groundbreaking law not only protected the right to publish without prior censorship but also established public access to official records, creating a culture of openness and accountability. Over time, Sweden has built upon this foundation, consistently strengthening democratic values and institutional transparency. Today, it ranks among the top nations in global press freedom indices, offering a model that many countries continue to aspire to.
In contrast, Bangladesh, despite having constitutional guarantees for freedom of expression and press, continues to face significant challenges in ensuring a truly independent and secure media environment. This disparity prompts an important question: how long will it take for Bangladesh to achieve what Sweden initiated centuries ago?
Since gaining independence in 1971, the demand for press freedom has been a persistent theme in Bangladesh’s political and journalistic discourse. Both political leaders and media professionals have repeatedly emphasised its importance. Numerous discussions, seminars, and policy commitments have underscored the need to protect and institutionalize press freedom. Yet, the reality often diverges from these declarations. Political parties tend to advocate strongly for media freedom while in opposition, but once in government, they are frequently accused of imposing restrictions on it.
Journalists in Bangladesh have repeatedly faced harassment, legal intimidation, and, in some cases, detention. Rather than fostering an environment where critical reporting is encouraged, there have been instances where dissenting voices are suppressed. This has contributed to a climate of fear, leading many journalists to practice self-censorship to avoid potential repercussions.
Another area of concern is the distribution of government advertising, which serves as a major source of income for many media outlets. Ideally, such resources should be allocated in a fair and transparent manner. However, there are widespread allegations that these advertisements are distributed based on political considerations, favoring media organizations that align with the government while excluding those that are critical. This practice not only undermines financial independence but also compromises editorial integrity and creates an uneven playing field within the media sector.
Assessments reflect these challenges. Global watchdog organizations have consistently pointed out that Bangladesh ranks relatively low in press freedom. Concerns have been raised about restrictive legal frameworks, political influence, and risks to journalists’ safety, all of which contribute to a shrinking space for independent reporting. These findings highlight the gap between constitutional ideals and practical realities.
Global institutions and leaders continue to stress the importance of press freedom as a cornerstone of democracy and human rights. A free press is widely recognized as essential for ensuring justice, transparency, and sustainable development. Without access to accurate and unbiased information, citizens cannot make informed decisions, and democratic systems lose their effectiveness.
Press freedom is not solely about journalists; it is about the rights of citizens. It ensures that people can access information, question authority, and actively participate in governance.
Despite notable progress in areas such as economic development and social indicators, Bangladesh still lags behind countries like Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Canada in terms of press freedom. These nations have established strong legal protections, independent institutions, and a culture that values transparency and open dialogue. Their experiences demonstrate that sustained commitment and institutional integrity are key to safeguarding media freedom.
Several structural challenges continue to hinder progress in Bangladesh. Laws related to digital security and defamation are often broadly defined, leaving room for misuse. Political and economic influence over media ownership affects editorial independence, while weak institutional frameworks limit the protection available to journalists. Safety concerns, including threats and violence, persist, often without adequate accountability. Additionally, social and cultural pressures can discourage open expression and critical reporting.
Ensuring press freedom requires a collective effort. The government must enact clear and fair laws, protect journalists, and uphold constitutional rights. Media owners should prioritize editorial independence over political or commercial interests. The judiciary must function independently to safeguard rights and ensure justice. Civil society and citizens also play a vital role in demanding accountability and defending freedom of expression. When any of these elements fail, the entire democratic framework is weakened.
Press freedom is deeply interconnected with democracy and human rights. It empowers citizens by providing access to information, enabling them to participate meaningfully in governance and hold leaders accountable. Without it, democratic institutions become hollow, and public trust erodes. Although freedom of expression is recognized as a fundamental right, its implementation in Bangladesh remains inconsistent.
The advantages of a free press extend far beyond the media sector. It promotes transparency by exposing corruption and misuse of power. It supports informed decision-making by ensuring access to reliable information. It contributes to economic growth by fostering investor confidence in transparent systems. It advances social justice by giving voice to marginalized communities and highlighting inequality. In times of crisis, such as natural disasters or public health emergencies, a free press plays a crucial role in disseminating timely and accurate information, helping to save lives and reduce risks.
The slow pace of progress in achieving full press freedom in Bangladesh is often rooted in the ongoing tension between control and openness. Governments may prioritize stability and authority, sometimes perceiving independent journalism as a challenge rather than a constructive partner. Institutional weaknesses, lack of regulatory independence, and inconsistent policy implementation further complicate the situation. Moreover, the absence of sustained political will has prevented meaningful and lasting reforms. As a result, a clear gap persists between constitutional promises and actual practice.
Sweden’s journey illustrates that press freedom is not achieved overnight. It is the outcome of long-term commitment, strong institutions, and a culture that values openness and accountability. Since the introduction of its historic press law in 1766, Sweden has continuously strengthened its democratic framework, building trust between citizens, the media, and the state. Its success underscores the importance of not only establishing laws but also ensuring their consistent and fair implementation.
Bangladesh, however, is not without potential. It has a dynamic media landscape, constitutional safeguards, and a large number of dedicated journalists committed to their profession. These strengths provide a solid foundation for progress. What is needed now is genuine political will, consistent policy enforcement, and meaningful institutional reform. Strengthening accountability mechanisms, ensuring regulatory independence, and protecting journalists from undue pressure are essential steps toward creating a more open and independent media environment.
Without concrete action, even the strongest constitutional guarantees remain ineffective.
The future of press freedom in Bangladesh will not be shaped by promises, but by implementation.
At its core, press freedom is not solely about journalists; it is about the rights of citizens. It ensures that people can access information, question authority, and actively participate in governance. A free press amplifies the voices of ordinary people, highlighting both their struggles and achievements. It plays a vital role in strengthening governance, enhancing transparency, and building public trust. Without it, decision-making becomes less informed, and democratic participation is weakened. The longer press freedom is delayed, the greater the cost to democracy, development, and public confidence.
A recurring issue in Bangladesh’s political culture is the gap between promises and actions. Political leaders frequently commit to protecting press freedom during elections, but these commitments often lose priority once power is attained. This disconnect undermines trust in the political system and weakens democratic accountability.
There is a growing view that such promises should not remain symbolic. Instead, they should be translated into enforceable legal commitments through appropriate legislation. If political parties or alliances fail to uphold their publicly declared pledges, mechanisms should exist to allow citizens to seek legal redress. Such measures would ensure that political commitments carry real consequences, strengthening accountability and restoring public trust.
Ultimately, the question is no longer how long Bangladesh will take to achieve full press freedom, but whether there is sufficient determination to act. Progress depends not on time alone but on sustained political will, effective reforms, and strong institutional accountability. Without concrete action, even the strongest constitutional guarantees remain ineffective.
The future of press freedom in Bangladesh will not be shaped by promises, but by implementation.
* Shahiduzzaman is a freelance writer
* The views expressed here are the author's own