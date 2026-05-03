World Press Freedom Day: When will Bangladesh ensure full press freedom?

More than two and a half centuries ago, Sweden set a historic precedent by introducing the world’s first Freedom of the Press Act in 1766. This groundbreaking law not only protected the right to publish without prior censorship but also established public access to official records, creating a culture of openness and accountability. Over time, Sweden has built upon this foundation, consistently strengthening democratic values and institutional transparency. Today, it ranks among the top nations in global press freedom indices, offering a model that many countries continue to aspire to.

In contrast, Bangladesh, despite having constitutional guarantees for freedom of expression and press, continues to face significant challenges in ensuring a truly independent and secure media environment. This disparity prompts an important question: how long will it take for Bangladesh to achieve what Sweden initiated centuries ago?

Since gaining independence in 1971, the demand for press freedom has been a persistent theme in Bangladesh’s political and journalistic discourse. Both political leaders and media professionals have repeatedly emphasised its importance. Numerous discussions, seminars, and policy commitments have underscored the need to protect and institutionalize press freedom. Yet, the reality often diverges from these declarations. Political parties tend to advocate strongly for media freedom while in opposition, but once in government, they are frequently accused of imposing restrictions on it.