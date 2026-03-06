Opinion
From home to the boardroom: Building a leadership pathway for women in Bangladesh
Bangladesh has made visible progress in advancing women’s empowerment. Women constitute 52 per cent of the population, yet only 37 per cent participate in the labour force, and fewer than 10 per cent occupy senior leadership roles. The gap between participation and power remains significant.
If Bangladesh seeks sustainable and inclusive growth, we must build intentional pathways that enable women to rise confidently — from home to the boardroom.
Education: The Starting Line
Girls’ primary enrollment is nearly universal, yet participation drops sharply at higher secondary and tertiary levels due to early marriage, financial barriers, and limited exposure to technology and professional networks.
Leadership begins long before employment. Closing the digital skills gap, expanding STEM access, and introducing structured internships and mentorship programmes are essential to prepare young women for competitive careers.
Safe and Inclusive Workplaces
According to ILO (2023), more than 60 per cent of working women report experiencing bias or safety concerns. Inclusion is not symbolic — it is strategic.
Organisations must ensure:
· Zero tolerance for harassment
· Transparent performance evaluation
· Flexible work policies
· Respect for diverse leadership styles
A workplace built on respect drives performance and retention.
Family Support: The Invisible Infrastructure
Policy alone cannot empower women if family systems do not support them. Encouragement from parents builds confidence; understanding from in-laws often determines whether a woman can sustain her career after marriage.
Shared responsibilities at home are not merely social ideals — they are economic enablers.
Childcare and Retention
Nearly 48 per cent of women leave full-time employment within five years of marriage or childbirth (World Bank, 2023). This represents a substantial loss of skilled talent.
Day-care facilities, maternity and paternity leave, flexible arrangements, and structured return-to-work programmes are not perks. They are investments in human capital.
Mentorship and Male Allyship
Only one in ten women in formal employment reports access to mentorship (UN Women, 2024). Representation matters. Visible female leaders and formal sponsorship programmes help women navigate career transitions and aspire to senior roles.
At the same time, inclusion cannot be driven by women alone. Male leaders must actively challenge bias, advocate fairness, and model shared responsibility.
Cultural transformation requires partnership.
Senior Leadership Readiness: Preparing Women for the Top
Representation at entry and mid-level is not enough. Organisations must intentionally prepare women for executive and board-level roles through structured Senior Leadership Readiness Programmes.
This includes:
· Cross-functional and P&L exposure
· Strategic decision-making responsibilities
· Executive coaching and board-shadowing
· Clear succession planning that includes women in the top talent pipeline
Women should not have to prove themselves twice to earn leadership roles.
Talent does not rise automatically — it is cultivated deliberately. Companies must actively engage female leaders in continuous learning, global exposure, and executive development to prepare them for top-team responsibilities.
Leadership readiness is not a gender issue; it is a governance responsibility.
Breaking the Guilt Barrier
Beyond structural barriers lies a psychological one. Many women silently carry guilt — of not being perfect at home and at work. This burden undermines confidence and ambition.
A fulfilled woman contributes more effectively to family, organisation, and society. Balance is not weakness; it is sustainability.
The Way Forward
This is not a debate between feminism and tradition. It is a discussion about fairness, productivity, and national growth.
Bangladesh has already demonstrated how women transform grassroots economies. The next chapter is ensuring they lead confidently at the highest levels of decision-making — supported by family, institutions, and policy.
When talent — not gender — determines leadership, organisations thrive.
When women are prepared, trusted, and empowered to lead, the nation advances.
The journey from home to the boardroom must not be accidental. It must be intentional.
Because empowering women is not a social gesture — it is an economic strategy.
*Shaila Abedin, head of Liability and Women Banking, Consumer and SME Banking at Prime Bank PLC.