World Day of Social Justice reminds us of importance of decent work

Every year the World Day of Social Justice observed on the 20th February reminds us of the importance of creating societies that are more equitable and just. It is evident that persisting injustices, job insecurities, and rising inequality in accessing opportunities and resources globally demand attention. Momentum is growing on the need to prioritize social justice, recognizing it as both a moral obligation and a critical component in the pursuit of enduring peace and sustainable development.

Over the past five decades, Bangladesh has experienced significant socio-economic advancement, largely driven by its labour force. As per the 2022 Bangladesh Labour Force Survey, the labour force participation rate is 61.2 per cent (80pc for men and 42.8pc for women), marking a notable rise in female participation from 36 per cent in 2010. As the Bangladesh economy grows and diversifies, the country’s labour force stands to benefit from decent work underpinned by higher level skills, productivity enhancement and higher renumeration.

Bangladesh has already implemented various initiatives to reshape its labour sector, with a focus on promoting social justice and inclusion through decent work. Significant achievements include ratification of the Minimum Age Convention, 1973 (No. 138) in March 2022, and subsequent specification of 14 years as the minimum age for employment. The country had ratified the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, 1999 (No. 182) in March 2001, and has since published and updated the Hazardous Child Labour List covering 43 sectors.