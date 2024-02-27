Opinion
World Day of Social Justice reminds us of importance of decent work
Every year the World Day of Social Justice observed on the 20th February reminds us of the importance of creating societies that are more equitable and just. It is evident that persisting injustices, job insecurities, and rising inequality in accessing opportunities and resources globally demand attention. Momentum is growing on the need to prioritize social justice, recognizing it as both a moral obligation and a critical component in the pursuit of enduring peace and sustainable development.
Over the past five decades, Bangladesh has experienced significant socio-economic advancement, largely driven by its labour force. As per the 2022 Bangladesh Labour Force Survey, the labour force participation rate is 61.2 per cent (80pc for men and 42.8pc for women), marking a notable rise in female participation from 36 per cent in 2010. As the Bangladesh economy grows and diversifies, the country’s labour force stands to benefit from decent work underpinned by higher level skills, productivity enhancement and higher renumeration.
Bangladesh has already implemented various initiatives to reshape its labour sector, with a focus on promoting social justice and inclusion through decent work. Significant achievements include ratification of the Minimum Age Convention, 1973 (No. 138) in March 2022, and subsequent specification of 14 years as the minimum age for employment. The country had ratified the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, 1999 (No. 182) in March 2001, and has since published and updated the Hazardous Child Labour List covering 43 sectors.
Further, the government in July 2023, published the provisional report on National Child Labour Survey 2022 which recorded a significant decrease in the number of children engaged in hazardous work. Bangladesh ratified the forced labour conventions No. 29 and No. 105 in 1972, and in 2022, the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, 1930.
The government, in collaboration with its social partners – workers’ and employers’ organisations, is proactively pursuing reforms in the labour sector. This effort is guided by a road map of actions submitted to ILO governing body and a National Action Plan on the Labour Sector (2021-2026) mainly to advance labour laws, trade union registration, labour inspection and addressing acts of anti-union discrimination. These initiatives aim to promote equality, labour rights, gender responsive empowerment and participation, which are crucial elements of social justice.
Furthermore, the government has been testing the viability of an Employment Injury Scheme in the ready-made garment sector, in collaboration with ILO and GIZ, to provide compensation to workers and their families for workplace injuries and deaths. The government has also developed the National Plan of Action on Occupational Safety and Health (2021-2030) and is in the process of establishing the National Occupational Safety and Health Training and Research Institute (NOSHTRI) to establish a preventative safety culture in the world of work.
When workers are provided with safe working conditions, equal treatment and opportunities, labour rights and fair pay, their economic well-being and dignity are upheld. To advance social justice and create inclusive societies, the labour sector requires comprehensive awareness creation and promotion of workers’ rights, as well as their skilling and re-skilling on new technologies. These efforts would contribute to a more informed, skilled, and empowered workforce. Targeted policies for vulnerable groups, including, persons with disabilities, indigenous people, migrant and informal sector workers, are crucial to ensure inclusivity. Addressing youth unemployment and fostering stakeholder dialogues would further strengthen the foundation for a more equitable and just labour sector. Furthermore, collaboration with international organizations is important for exchanging best practices and developing global standards for fair labour practices.
During the ILO World of Work Summit 2023 held in Geneva, Switzerland last November, the ILO governing body endorsed the creation of a Global Coalition for Social Justice, which has been welcomed by several heads of state and government, including Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and other global leaders, including UN Secretary General. The government of Bangladesh shared five suggestions on actualizing social justice including tackling inequality, emphasizing collaboration, fairness, inclusivity, tripartism, and youth empowerment.
The Global Coalition for Social Justice is aimed at intensifying collective efforts to urgently address the lack of social justice and to accelerate the decent work agenda. It aims to promote strong, sustainable, and inclusive development through reinforced global solidarity, policy coherence and concerted action among a wide array of stakeholders.
As of 13 February 2024, the Coalition had 141 members among them the Bangladesh Employers’ Federation (BEF) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).
Bangladesh's participation in the Global Coalition for Social Justice places the nation at the forefront of adopting and promoting sustainable work practices and principles of social justice, both domestically and on the global stage. This partnership underscores Bangladesh's dedication to fostering a society that is more equitable and just for all.
*Tuomo Poutiainen is country director, ILO Bangladesh