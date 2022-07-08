Feasibility study before decisions, not the other way round

Another problem is the lack of coordination among the departments and the ministries. The agriculture department is cultivating rice in the haors (wetlands) and there were no plans to harvest the rice before the floods. They will say, why didn’t the Water Development Board make an embankment? The railway division will lay down railway tracks and construct bridges. In the Desh Rupantor newspaper on 21 June, Dr Md Khalequzzaman wrote about “three bridges including the old railway bridge at Bhairab. It must be noted that the water from upstream flows down through the haors and joins up with Meghna. But a bottleneck has been created there. When constructing these bridges, the river mouth has been narrowed. A river isn’t just the main stream of water, the expanses of land on either side of the river, the floodplains, are also a part of the river.”

Speaking on BBC Bangladesh on 18 June 2020, professor of BUET’s water and flood management institute, AKM Saiful Islam, said, “We have made roads in various pockets of the haors. This has obstructed the flow of water. As houses have been constructed in the towns, the water cannot seep into the ground. That is why we face extreme floods. That is why there are early floods and intense floods.”

BBC Bangla wrote: Professor Islam does not agree with the social media posts which blame the Itna-Mithamain road for the floods. He says, “Water comes from upstream and flows north to south in our country. This road has also been constructed north to south. It may be causing some degree of obstruction to the water flow, but this is not the only reason for the floods.”

Climate change is a reality. There are frequent floods and cyclones, droughts and tidal surges. Nature is behaving strangely. Does that mean we will stop all development and sit tight?