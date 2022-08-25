What benefits does the remittance-hungry country offer its expats?

According to a report of Prothom Alo on 6 April, the government released a new circular almost halving the profits on the US dollar premium bond and the US dollar investment bond for the expatriate Bangladeshis. Both the bonds would provide profits in four phases so long, now this has been reduced to three. Previously while the maximum investment in the two bonds was dollars equivalent to Tk 10 million, the ceiling has been removed. Yet, the interest rate has been decreased. For so long the profit on investment up till USD 100,000 in US dollar premium bonds was 6.5 per cent. Now it is 4.5 per cent. Similarly in the second year, it will be 5 per cent instead of 7 per cent and in the third year, 5.5 per cent instead of 7.5 per cent.

Also, in the case of investments from USD 100,001 to USD 500,000, at the end of the first year the profit will be 3.5 per cent, at the end of the second year 4 per cent and at the end of the third year, 4.5 per cent. And for investments of USD 500,001 and above, in the first year the profit will be 2.5 per cent, in the second year 3 per cent and in the third year 3.5 per cent.

In the case of US dollar investment bonds, investments up till USD 100,000 will yield profits of 4 per cent instead of 5.5 per cent at the end of the first year, 4.5 per cent instead of 6 per cent at the end of the second year, and 5 per cent at the end of the third year. In another circular of Bangladesh Bank on 1 August, it was said the new interests rates will be added to the non-resident foreign exchange benchmark reference rate. That means the 2.25 per cent interest rate will apply to the three-year dollar investment benchmark reference rate. Meanwhile, the 3.25 per cent interest will be added to the benchmark reference rate for three to five years.