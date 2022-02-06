Diplomacy or justice to tackle the sanctions?

The government, in declaring that the US sanctions will not extend beyond RAB, is displaying a degree of confidence following its flurry of diplomatic efforts. It was the state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam who had made this statement, indicating that it was the foreign ministry that had basically been taking all necessary steps to get the US to withdraw its sanctions. That means the government is taking the allegations of human rights violations as mere propaganda in the international arena and feels no need to address the issue, or to improve the state of human rights, or even to assess whether the allegations have any element of truth. How justified or realistic is such an approach?

Reassuring the people about the matter, state minister Shahriar Alam said that the response received from the United States since 10 December 2021 indicates that there will be no further sanctions. This will not have any impact in any other area. He said that no other country or agency actively supported these sanctions. It is certainly a matter of relief for the government that no other country took up the US stance. After all, Canada and the United Kingdom had taken up similar sanctions against the officials of Myanmar, North Korea and Belarus, whom has been sanctioned by the US.