When medicines become pollution: Bangladesh’s rivers face pharmaceutical crisis

Bangladesh needs medicines. We need hospitals. We need pharmaceutical innovation. We need a strong domestic pharmaceutical industry.

But we also need living rivers.

The choice is not between public health and environmental protection. The two are inseparable.

A polluted river can undermine public health. Contaminated water can damage fisheries and livelihoods. Antibiotic pollution can contribute to antimicrobial resistance. Chemical contamination can threaten biodiversity and ecosystem services.

The cost of prevention is almost always lower than the cost of ecological restoration and public-health damage.

Bangladesh has already spent decades trying to clean polluted rivers. We should not repeat the same mistake with pharmaceutical contamination.

The country now has sufficient evidence to act.

Research has detected pharmaceutical residues in Bangladeshi waters. Recent studies have identified pharmaceutical and heavy-metal contamination in areas affected by pharmaceutical activities. New evidence is also connecting pharmaceutical wastewater with multidrug-resistant bacteria in Dhaka. (ScienceDirect)

The warning signs are here. What is missing is the urgency. A medicine should heal. It should never become a pollutant.

Bangladesh must ensure that the success of its pharmaceutical industry is not measured only by the number of medicines produced or exported, but also by how responsibly those medicines are manufactured, used, and ultimately discarded.

Our rivers are not drains for industry. They are living ecosystems. They are fisheries, livelihoods, food sources and part of our national heritage. We must protect them before pharmaceutical pollution becomes another invisible environmental crisis that we regret not confronting sooner.

* Prof. Dr. Shahriar Hossain is an Environmental Scientist, Researcher, and Environmental Policy Advocate

* The views expressed here are those of the author.