Cooling Dhaka: Strategies for urban biodiversity and climate resilience in summer

The urban heat island is a widespread problem in Dhaka. As the urban landscape transforms into a vast expanse of concrete and asphalt surfaces, the urban heat island effect is formed. These surfaces absorb and store solar radiation that is released at night. This phenomenon raises the temperature of the city compared to rural areas, especially during summer, leading to extreme discomfort for the population, increasing demand for energy for cooling, and driving the use of air conditioners that rapidly worsen the environment and worsen the city's energy crisis.

Summer is here! While most of us can only think of hot summer days and increasing temperatures, the urban sprawl in Dhaka has been claiming more habitats for the countless species of birds, insects and other wildlife that lose their homes to make way for newer buildings, mega malls, high-rise apartments and roads. The result is a city with declining biodiversity and associated loss of essential ecosystem services to human health and well-being. Ecosystems provide us with clean air to breathe, crops to pollinate and natural pest control for our crops.

In order to maintain biodiversity in Dhaka, it is very important to preserve existing green spaces and water bodies. These are essential for regulating temperatures, supporting urban wildlife and providing for the health and well-being of the city’s citizens. Yet with the rapid expansion of Dhaka into every available nook and cranny, the trend is to overlook these natural assets in favour of more concrete-oriented developments.