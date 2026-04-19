Opinion
Cooling Dhaka: Strategies for urban biodiversity and climate resilience in summer
Summer in Dhaka will change significantly over the next decade, and we’re already seeing the effects of climate change on our planet. As the most densely populated city in the world, Dhaka will be no exception to the hotter temperatures, increased humidity and more frequent extreme weather incidents that are predicted.
Temperatures in Dhaka are already soaring in summer, but forecast changes suggest things are likely to get even hotter. Heatwaves will affect almost everyone, particularly the elderly and children, as temperatures and humidity are expected to rise, making it feel even more sweltering. Outdoor workers already enduring the elements are likely to face increased risk of heat illnesses as temperatures are expected to climb even further.
Temperature is not the only new menace for Dhaka. As temperatures rise, water bodies will lose more water through evaporation, further compounding the city’s existing water crisis. The increase in temperature will thus further exacerbate competition for a limited supply of water to support drinking, cooking, and proper sanitation among Dhaka’s crowded communities already struggling to gain access to these essential resources, creating further stress and conflict among them.
Under a warmer future, urban areas are likely to experience greater challenges. For one, people may consume more energy for cooling as hot summer nights continue to climb. This could increase the cost of consumers’ electricity bills and further put a strain on cities' already outdated grid infrastructure. Already crowded cafes and shops could become even less appealing, outdoor activities as the increased humidity makes being outside under trees or on patios uncomfortable. Urban living is already challenging, and future warming could further complicate the experience.
Aside from hot weather, the weather is predicted to become more extreme, experiencing more frequent occurrences of storms and heavy downpours. In Dhaka, already flood is a major problem and streets and roads often get submerged during rainy days. Besides stands to be compounded, causing people to lose out on life in even greater numbers as waterborne diseases take hold. For the city’s residents, it’s going to get a whole lot hotter and a lot more difficult.
These predicted transformations in the summer climate of Dhaka necessitate technological innovations, and at the same time, need swift actions from urban authorities, governments, NGOs, communities, the general public, and many stakeholders. If we plant more trees, make green spaces, a number of other measures, we can make our city cooler, reducing the pain of summer for the citizens.
Rising temperature, increasing humidity and elevated frequency of extreme weather events in Dhaka need urgent attention as the city perceives serious impacts on health, water and habitability through innovative and sustainable approaches. Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, has an astonishing and fast-emerging urban landscape, which encompasses both development opportunities and ecological challenges. With over 24 million inhabitants and a further increase to over 27 million by 2030, Dhaka poses great challenges on local resources due to high population pressure and growth rates and, at the same time, needs new approaches for maintaining the city’s ecology.
Dhaka has very little ‘green space’. Formally designated parks and gardensin Dhaka only account for 7 per cent of land provided for open recreational public spaces. The existing parks, Ramna Park and Suhrawardy Udyan, offer those living and working in the city a respite from a maddeningly dense environment but are, not surprisingly, extremely crowded and beset by pollution. Its only major water feature, the Buriganga River, is severely polluted. The flow of water in many places has stopped entirely as a result of encroachment and pollution and the city is no longer equipped to handle waste that previously flowed downstream in the countless canals.
The urban heat island is a widespread problem in Dhaka. As the urban landscape transforms into a vast expanse of concrete and asphalt surfaces, the urban heat island effect is formed. These surfaces absorb and store solar radiation that is released at night. This phenomenon raises the temperature of the city compared to rural areas, especially during summer, leading to extreme discomfort for the population, increasing demand for energy for cooling, and driving the use of air conditioners that rapidly worsen the environment and worsen the city's energy crisis.
Summer is here! While most of us can only think of hot summer days and increasing temperatures, the urban sprawl in Dhaka has been claiming more habitats for the countless species of birds, insects and other wildlife that lose their homes to make way for newer buildings, mega malls, high-rise apartments and roads. The result is a city with declining biodiversity and associated loss of essential ecosystem services to human health and well-being. Ecosystems provide us with clean air to breathe, crops to pollinate and natural pest control for our crops.
In order to maintain biodiversity in Dhaka, it is very important to preserve existing green spaces and water bodies. These are essential for regulating temperatures, supporting urban wildlife and providing for the health and well-being of the city’s citizens. Yet with the rapid expansion of Dhaka into every available nook and cranny, the trend is to overlook these natural assets in favour of more concrete-oriented developments.
City planners and policymakers must think creatively about how cities can accommodate growth while at the same time protecting the environment. By building rooftop gardens, vertical green walls and community parks and open spaces where people live and work, urban areas can promote green space and enhance biodiversity. In addition, clean-up projects and sustainable management of existing water bodies can promote urban resilience.
It is important to note that community involvement in conservation efforts creates a sense of responsibility in people to protect their city. Educational programs are also important to create awareness among citizens of the value of biodiversity and the potential impact that their actions may have on the ecological health of the city.
Dhaka's urban scenario is critical and complex. But it also offers immense opportunities for development with greeneries and biodiversity. As the city is gearing up for a hot summer over the next decade, it is high time to adopt innovative measures to keep things cool while saving the environment. Green roofs and vertical gardens could be the best options in this context. They can turn into lush gardens on roofs and walls of buildings, cool the buildings naturally, increase air quality, keep indoor temperature low and this would help save energy for not using air conditioners.
In addition to employing ultraviolet-absorbing surfacing and solar-shading strategies, incorporating more tree canopy cover may aid in urban cooling. Trees create shade on surfaces, decreasing urban ambient temperatures. Shaded surfaces prevent increased cooling loads due to high-temperature pavement since light-colored pavement is hottest in direct exposure to extreme solar ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
Easily undertaking tree planting in alleys, backyards, neighborhood commercial areas, schools, and church lots requires forming partnerships with community organisations that can assist in garnering interest and enlisting volunteers. Partners can collaborate on planning and implementing efforts that promote tree planting and other relevant urban forestry initiatives.
While addressing cooling challenges is paramount in Dhaka, solutions can be applied in urban planning in order to protect wildlife. Creating urban wildlife corridors through parks, gardens, and other green spaces and linking them together can allow species such as birds and small mammals to migrate throughout the city. Such initiatives not only promote the health and survival of city wildlife but also enhance overall ecosystem health.
Preserving natural habitats within an urban setting is equally important. When cities grow, existing natural features are under threat of destruction or of being compromised by new buildings. Often these lost features cannot be reinstated, but protected areas of land can be set aside to safeguard plants and animals that are native to the area. The protected zones may include woodland, grassland, streams, or wetland and each has its own role to play. Urban plans need to include designated ‘protected areas’ to safeguard sites such as these that provide essential green spaces for local wildlife.
Integrating green roofs, increasing tree cover, preserving and restoring wildlife corridors and habitat can contribute to a cooler and more biodiverse city. Community involvement will be key. Sobering but inspiring information, communication and awareness campaigns at the public level will urge Dhales to reap the rewards of greenery and biodiversity. Workshops, gardening training and even model community conservation projects can motivate people to start their own gardens, plant trees or embark on their own small scale conservation projects within their own backyards.
School programs can also introduce children to the value of urban green spaces and wildlife conservation. Instilling young hearts and minds with a love of nature ensures that future generations will also be passionate about wildlife conservation.
The battle against a miserable, carbon-heavy smog-wrapped Dhaka will also be waged by the citizens. Community-based initiatives—be it planting of trees or organising cleanliness drives—are essential to creating a cleaner and greener Dhaka
Dhaka can fight against the rising temperature through intelligent urban planning with green solutions and can successfully achieve a harmony between urban living and nature. Moreover, Dhaka can emerge as a model for fighting against climate change for similar temperate cities of the world. As we are entering the next decade, the challenges of rising temperature and climate change appear severe. Thus, all parties involved – the government, urban planners and citizens – will have to share responsibilities and come up with sustainable solutions to keep the city cool and also protect its biodiversity for good.
The government must develop a proactive policy to encourage the establishment of green spaces, including tree-planting initiatives. Parks, urban forests and community gardens must be invested in because they can serve to mitigate urban heat and to provide habitat for native species. Improving the environment with urban green spaces is crucial for the health and well-being of its citizens.
Cities must innovate towards energy-efficient and sustainable building practices, including the use of materials and construction techniques that incorporate green roofs and walls. Permeable materials such as porous concrete, grass pavers and porous asphalt can be used for pavements, reducing surface temperatures and aiding stormwater management. Innovations such as cool surfaces and smart street furniture can also assist in reducing temperature and improving urban liveability while increasing habitat for flora and fauna.
The battle against a miserable, carbon-heavy smog-wrapped Dhaka will also be waged by the citizens. Community-based initiatives—be it planting of trees or organising cleanliness drives—are essential to creating a cleaner and greener Dhaka. To battle against climate change, it is also important to spread awareness. At personal level, avoiding additudinal waste, bringing your own bags and bottles, and saving water can play a vital role in gradually make people aware.
We must all act now to amplify awareness of climate change. Future generations will judge our actions and decision-making on this critical global issue. Now is the time to scale up commitment to urban cooling and living sustainably to build a livable Dhaka, rich in nature and its people.
It is time now to act. It is time now to encourage and challenge each other to think and act sustainably to build a Dhaka that is resilient to climate change and thriving after it.
* Shahriar Hossain is an environmental scientist, journalist, and social justice advocate, involved in climate and plastic treaty negotiations. Contact: [email protected]