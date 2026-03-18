Stop the Burn: Why Bangladesh must act on waste fires and incineration

On many winter mornings in Dhaka, the skyline disappears behind a grey veil. Traffic lights blur, buildings fade into the haze, and the air carries the unmistakable smell of smoke. Public discussion often points to vehicle exhaust, brick kilns, or construction dust as the main culprits. Yet another source of pollution rises quietly from the edges of neighborhoods: burning garbage.

Across Bangladesh, piles of waste are routinely set on fire in roadside dumps, markets, alleyways, and landfill margins. The practice continues despite legal prohibitions. In many communities, it has become routine—a quick way to clear accumulating trash.

But the smoke from those fires carries a hidden cost.