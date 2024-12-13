The lessons of the 1974 famine

There are many reasons people might wish to forget the horror of famine. Fifteen lakh people, two per cent of the Bangladeshi people, died. Sit with that figure for a moment. Nothing since has ever been even remotely as disastrous for Bangladeshis. Watch the video footage available on YouTube. Once you have seen them, the scenes of hundreds of thousands of people waiting listlessly, starving, for help from a government that had no cash, food, authority, or international goodwill, will never leave you. It was horrific, yet it happened only three years after Bangladeshis of all classes had come together in a glorious struggle for freedom from neo-colonial rule.

For many years, people did not talk about the famine because it was deemed acutely politically ‘sensitive’; the long and increasingly oppressive regime of Sheikh Hasina did not look kindly on the inglorious topic, not that there was much chance to raise it. The public academic discussions that took place 50 years after independence passed swiftly over the years following liberation, with the famine rarely receiving the mention it is due. Publishers were reluctant to take on the subject.

The sensitivities were both obvious and hidden. Sheikh Mujib’s Awami League government was evidently to blame: governments are always culpable for disasters on their watch, even if, as was the case in 1974, they had very little choice about their response. Nothing absolves the failure, but it is notable that the 1974 famine stands out by virtue of being governed by a regime with powerful incentives to prevent it. Haile Selassie famously refused UNICEF assistance for starving Ethiopians in 1973 because famine reportage was too embarrassing. Mao’s government pushed through with its Great Leap reforms even while tens of millions of peasants starved. The imperial powers that presided over the Late Victorian Holocausts of Mike Davis’ famous work were unabashed in their genocidal projects of hunger across the global South.

Sheikh Mujib, by contrast, went begging for assistance at the UN. He knew the famine was the end for his legitimacy. The famine was among the factors behind the Awami League’s unpopularity – that among the anger about corruption, the brutality of the Rakkhi Bahini, the arrogance of the leadership and the loss of civil liberties, the famine may help explain the lack of public mourning when the Mujib family was so brutally murdered. This makes it more sensitive still.