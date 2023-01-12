How textbooks portray men and women

I recall reviewing Bangla, English and Science textbooks of Class One to Five produced by National Curriculum and Textbook Board under gender lenses in 2019, which were published as a series in Prothom Alo.

We know that the curriculum from pre-primary to higher-secondary level has been reviewed and the new textbooks are being produced based on the new curriculum.

Although new textbooks were experimentally introduced in Class Six of only some schools last year, new textbooks written based on the new curriculum have been delivered to students of Class Six and Seven only in this year.

I had been waiting eagerly to see what’s in the new books. To understand if there has been any change to the previous stand of portraying women and men and people of different sexual orientation, I opened the Bangla, English and Mathematics textbooks of Class One.