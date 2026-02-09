Opinion
The power we owe to democracy
Elections are often spoken of as festivals of democracy. It is the process by which citizens entrust authority with consent, completing the social contract and determining the course of a nation’s future. Streets fill with posters, slogans dominate conversations, and promises flow generously. Yet, amid this noise, a quieter but more important question is often forgotten: what does it truly mean to cast a vote?
A vote is not merely a procedural act performed every few years. As Sharon Salzberg reminds us, “Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country, and this world.” It is not a favour granted to a political party, nor a gesture of loyalty to a familiar symbol. A vote is a responsibility. One that carries moral weight and long-term consequences, not only for the voter but for society as a whole. This commitment carries weight because the ballot is not a casual choice; it is power.
The famous reminder that “the ballot is stronger than the bullet,” often attributed to Abraham Lincoln and echoed by Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, captures the essence of democratic struggle: change is achieved not through force, but through participation. Yet this power demands responsibility.
In a democracy, voting is the most direct way citizens participate in governing themselves. Through a single mark on a ballot, individuals delegate power, authority, and legitimacy. Civil rights leader John Lewis echoed this sentiment with urgency, calling the vote “precious—almost sacred—the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democracy.” That power does not vanish once the ballot is cast; it travels forward, shaping policies, institutions, and lives. When a vote is given without thought, exchanged for personal gain, or driven solely by emotion or identity, it weakens the very foundation of democratic governance.
Bangladesh’s political history offers clear reminders of why responsible voting matters. Contested mandates, controversial elections and eroded public trust, and cycles of polarisation have repeatedly shown that democracy is not sustained by elections alone, but by the quality of choices citizens make and how they react. Democracy suffers not only when votes are denied or manipulated, but also when they are cast carelessly without analysing and choosing the actual qualified and worthy candidate from a set of candidates.
To vote is to decide, indirectly, how public resources are used, how justice is delivered, and how rights are protected
The responsibility of voting begins long before election day. It requires citizens to question political narratives, assess performance rather than promises, and distinguish between populist rhetoric and credible policy commitments. Blind loyalty, whether based on party affiliation, personality, religion, or regional identity, reduces democracy to a mechanical exercise, stripping it of deliberation and reason.
This responsibility is especially significant for young and first-time voters. As the largest and most dynamic segment of the electorate, young citizens possess the potential to reshape political culture. Yet they are also the most vulnerable to misinformation, digital propaganda, and emotional mobilisation. For them, voting responsibly means resisting instant narratives, verifying information, and recognising that political choices affect future generations and policies, not just present frustrations. It is also essential to critically assess the feasibility of electoral promises and proposed manifestos, and to monitor their implementation through effective accountability mechanisms.
Importantly, civic responsibility does not end at the ballot box. Voting is the beginning of democratic engagement, not its conclusion. A responsible voter remains attentive, critical, and vocal, demanding accountability from those elected. Accountability is not a favour granted by rulers; it is a duty they must fulfill. In a democracy, informed citizens have the power to respond through systematic and lawful means. Democracy weakens when citizens retreat into silence after elections, leaving power unchecked until the next cycle arrives.
There is also a moral dimension to voting that is often overlooked. To vote is to decide, indirectly, how public resources are used, how justice is delivered, and how rights are protected. To Theodore Hesburgh, voting was nothing less than “a civic sacrament,” an act that binds citizens to the moral life of the nation. Every vote contributes to shaping the social contract. When citizens treat voting as a transactional act rather than an ethical choice, democratic institutions lose their moral anchor.
A healthy democracy depends not only on fair electoral systems but on informed and conscientious citizens. Laws can regulate elections, but they cannot manufacture responsibility. That burden rests with the voter. John F. Kennedy warned that “the ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all,” underscoring how uninformed choices weaken collective futures.
As citizens of a democracy, we possess both rights and responsibilities. When we fail to uphold our responsibilities with conviction, we cannot reasonably expect our rights to be protected. Democracy does not function on entitlement alone; it survives through cooperation between the state and its citizens. When one side becomes weak, when one dominates the other unjustly, or when citizens place blind trust without exercising their delegated duties, democratic governance begins to falter.
A vote is power, but power without responsibility is dangerous. If democracy is to mature and endure, voting must be understood not as a symbolic right alone, but as a shared duty; one that demands reflection, integrity, and accountability. Only then can elections truly serve the people they are meant to represent.
* Md. Yeasir Arafat is an undergraduate student at the Department of Political Science, University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh Email: [email protected]
* The views expressed here are the author's own