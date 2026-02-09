The power we owe to democracy

Elections are often spoken of as festivals of democracy. It is the process by which citizens entrust authority with consent, completing the social contract and determining the course of a nation’s future. Streets fill with posters, slogans dominate conversations, and promises flow generously. Yet, amid this noise, a quieter but more important question is often forgotten: what does it truly mean to cast a vote?

A vote is not merely a procedural act performed every few years. As Sharon Salzberg reminds us, “Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country, and this world.” It is not a favour granted to a political party, nor a gesture of loyalty to a familiar symbol. A vote is a responsibility. One that carries moral weight and long-term consequences, not only for the voter but for society as a whole. This commitment carries weight because the ballot is not a casual choice; it is power.