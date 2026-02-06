Deadline 12 February

It’s not just the words, but they sing a new tune too. You don’t really realise how humble a politician can be until an election comes around. They go door to door, roam fields and riverbanks, wander through fairs and markets, shake hands with the common people, hug them, ask after their wellbeing with smiling faces, and beg for support with folded hands. It feels as though we’ve stepped into a fairy-tale world. Here, everyone is an angel.

The country’s biggest vote bank is Muslims. They make up about ninety per cent of the population. This is not something one can afford to let slip. Apparently, Muslim identity is now expressed through attire. One sees many of these servers of the nation sporting skullcaps or veils. It seems the production and marketing of caps have gone up. Dream peddlers arrive with promises to meet worldly needs, while others offer tickets to eternal bliss in the afterlife.

No matter how good these servants of the nation may be, they are divided among themselves. Each belongs to one faction or another. We call these political parties. It’s only natural that party people play party politics. But the way they bare their teeth at one another, roll up their sleeves, and bluster, it seems as though winning an election is tantamount to grasping heaven in one’s hand, while losing means being cast out of paradise. So, one must win by any means necessary. In a constituency, only one person can win. When everyone is desperate for victory, what follows is bluster, abuse, brawls, and finally bloodshed. This is no longer competition; it becomes war. And that war has already begun.