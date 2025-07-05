How much longer will we remain in lawlessness?

On 28 June, a woman was reportedly raped in Muradnagar, Cumilla. Several individuals circulated a video of the incident on social media. How depraved must a person be to do such a thing? On the same day, in Tajumuddin, Bhola, another woman was gang-raped while trying to rescue her husband, who had been held hostage by criminals. While the Cumilla incident had no political connection, there are allegations that activists from the Sramik Dal and Jubo Dal were involved in the Bhola incident. Md Farid Uddin, joint general secretary of the upazila Sramik Dal, has been expelled in this connection.

Before the shock of the rape in Muradnagar had even subsided, three members of the same family were beaten and hacked to death by local residents. Accusing the family of involvement in drug dealing, a public announcement was made over loudspeakers inciting people to kill them on Thursday. There is no doubt that drug dealing is a crime, but does that justify beating someone to death? Where is the law in this country? Why do we have police stations and law enforcement?

On Monday night, in the heart of Dhaka, a group of men led by Monir Hossain, convener of the Banani unit of the Jubo Dal, stormed into Zakaria Hotel in Mohakhali and attacked two women. According to the case filed with Banani police station, a man named Monir came and demanded access to the VIP cabin. Since it was already reserved for another guest, the request was denied. The next day, 1 July, at around 8:40 pm, Monir returned with 20 to 25 men. As soon as they entered the restaurant, they began hurling glasses and smashing things. Such is the behaviour of a Jubo Dal leader.