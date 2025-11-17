Maulana Bhasani’s ‘Silence’

The person we know as 'Maulana Bhasani' was not originally named that. Neither of these two words was part of his real name. Both 'Maulana' and 'Bhasani' were titles or epithets he acquired later. 'Maulana' reflected his religious faith and practice, while 'Bhasani' became a symbol of his struggle and rebellion. His life and activities were such that his real name faded behind these titles. In fact, his birth name was Abdul Hamid Khan, and his childhood nickname was Chaga, which was how he was known in his early years.

He had none of the wealth, status, or family influence that typically help in political and social establishment. Yet he drew from every experience in life—from traveling theatre troupes to the Deoband Madrasa. Among these experiences, the trait that ultimately made him remarkable was his deep connection with the masses. This connection allowed him to see life through the lens of the collective, linking his life with the lives of those around him.

He viewed imperialism, feudalism, and capitalism not from a distance, but through the experiences of oppressed people. He understood that poverty, helplessness, and a life of deprivation were not mere fate—they were created and sustained by specific causes, systems, and power structures.

This understanding set him apart from other maulanas and pirs. In a hypocritical world, he became solitary, while among the people he became a leader of the oppressed. He was not just a voice for Muslims; he became the voice for all oppressed people of the so-called Third World, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or gender.