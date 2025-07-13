Jatiya Party and the opportunity that may lie ahead

But curtains haven't fallen on Jatiya Party's drama. This will stretch out for many days to come. In the meantime, we can expect all the stakeholders to take to the field in an increasingly combative manner. The daily newspapers will carry their stories regularly.

The problem is that Jatiya Party no longer has a guardian figure. When Hussain Muhammad Ershad was alive, he was the supreme leader. True, his wife Raushan Ershad would sometimes outmaneuver him, but that happens in every household. After Ershad’s death, it was Sheikh Hasina who unofficially assumed that guardianship over Jatiya Party.

Those who have observed the party for years would argue that if the Jatiya Party leaders tear it apart right now, they’d be making a grave mistake. If they can just hold on a little longer and remain united, their golden era might return. And there is good reason behind this belief.

Let’s imagine a scenario where another election takes place. New leaders emerge. A new prime minister is sworn in. The opposition also takes its place in parliament with full force, shouting at the government, walking out every couple of hours. This is quite normal in a parliamentary democracy.

The prime minister grows increasingly irritated. Who wants such a disruptive opposition? That’s why Sheikh Hasina kept BNP out of parliament. Now imagine a major party comes to power with an overwhelming majority. That's not an impossible scenario. The new prime minister thinks: “We need a good opposition in parliament, one that won’t walk out or bring no-confidence motions, but will cooperate with the government for the country’s development.”

No sooner said than done. Since the ruling party holds an overwhelming majority, the prime minister can ask 40 of its MPs to resign and then calls Jatiya Party. They sweep the by-elections and take over those 40 seats. The actual opposition kicks up a storm. But who cares? Is there anything in the consensus agreement that says by-elections can't be held?

The new prime minister will be mighty pleased to have Jatiya Party as the opposition. After all, they have years of experience in that role. They've never staged a walkout. They've never been known to practice no-confidence motions. So the prime minister, too, can govern the country in peace and with confidence.