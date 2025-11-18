Women not side characters at COP30, are at centre of climate solutions

COP30 began on 10 November 2025. On 15 November, at the end of the first week of discussions, one truth is no longer hidden—climate justice advances hand in hand with women. The five-day discussion has proven that women are no longer footnotes in the climate negotiations; they are today the architects, guides, and main forces of implementation of solutions. From financing to adaptation, from loss and damage to biodiversity conservation and nature-based solutions—women's voices, experiences, and leadership are becoming the centre of discussion everywhere.

The global landscape is changing in terms of climate finance. Women can no longer be seen as passive beneficiaries—this is the strong message of COP30. All structures, including the Green Climate Fund, the Loss and Damage Fund, must be accountable to women-led initiatives. Effective climate solutions cannot be achieved by denying the decision-making power of those who are restoring forests, managing water, practicing sustainable agriculture, and standing at the forefront of local adaptation in many parts of the world.

The discussion on just transition also highlights a fundamental truth—no green economy can be just without women. Women’s access to green jobs, recognition of unpaid care work, women’s leadership in energy and resource management, women’s displacement-risk reduction in renewable energy projects, and making GEDSI principles the basis for transition are essential. Without women, transition only changes energy, not society. So if any transition is to be truly 'just', women must be at the centre of its architecture.