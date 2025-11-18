Opinion
Women not side characters at COP30, are at centre of climate solutions
COP30 began on 10 November 2025. On 15 November, at the end of the first week of discussions, one truth is no longer hidden—climate justice advances hand in hand with women. The five-day discussion has proven that women are no longer footnotes in the climate negotiations; they are today the architects, guides, and main forces of implementation of solutions. From financing to adaptation, from loss and damage to biodiversity conservation and nature-based solutions—women's voices, experiences, and leadership are becoming the centre of discussion everywhere.
The global landscape is changing in terms of climate finance. Women can no longer be seen as passive beneficiaries—this is the strong message of COP30. All structures, including the Green Climate Fund, the Loss and Damage Fund, must be accountable to women-led initiatives. Effective climate solutions cannot be achieved by denying the decision-making power of those who are restoring forests, managing water, practicing sustainable agriculture, and standing at the forefront of local adaptation in many parts of the world.
The discussion on just transition also highlights a fundamental truth—no green economy can be just without women. Women’s access to green jobs, recognition of unpaid care work, women’s leadership in energy and resource management, women’s displacement-risk reduction in renewable energy projects, and making GEDSI principles the basis for transition are essential. Without women, transition only changes energy, not society. So if any transition is to be truly 'just', women must be at the centre of its architecture.
Adaptation and loss and damage discussions are also incomplete without women’s real-world experiences. The responsibility for responding to climate disasters often falls on women—their role in managing food, water, shelter, and security is irreplaceable. Yet they are rarely represented in planning. The first week of COP30 has shown that the loss and damage framework will never be equitable if it does not recognise women’s risks, limitations and leadership.
The discussion on biodiversity and nature-based solutions has also made it clear that women’s relationship with nature is not only cultural but also a basis for survival. The knowledge that indigenous and rural women, in particular, carry in seed conservation, forest protection, medicinal plant conservation and water-environment management is essential for global environmental policy. Projects that are started without women’s participation are more likely to collapse; and projects that are led by women are more likely to succeed and are sustainable—this is the global experience.
Bangladesh has set a strong example by making the inclusion of women and persons with disabilities a central principle in its NDC 3.0. By making women’s land rights a basis for climate resilience in the AFOLU sector, Bangladesh has shown that rights-based solutions are not just justice—they are effective climate strategies. Secure land rights greatly enhance women’s food security, agricultural productivity, forest conservation and long-term adaptation capacity. Without acknowledging this reality, no policy is just a plan written on paper—it does not survive on the ground.
A powerful truth has become clear in this first week of discussions—without women’s rights, leadership and decision-making power, climate solutions can never be just, sustainable or effective. Women’s leadership makes climate finance transparent, adaptation grassroots, loss and damage equitable, transformation socially grounded and natural solutions locally sustainable. Therefore, the position of women is not a separate branch in the climate negotiations—it is the centre of the entire framework.
As COP30 enters its second week, the question is no longer a matter of discussion—it is today a global demand: No climate solution is complete without women.
To build an effective, rights-based and equitable future, COP30 must continue its journey with women’s leadership at its centre. Because when women lead, nature recovers, communities are strengthened, and climate solutions truly last.