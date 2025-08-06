Revisit the policy on women’s participation in elections

The Women’s Reform Commission has proposed increasing the number of parliamentary seats to 600, with each constituency having one general seat and one directly elected reserved seat for women. If a decision is made to create an upper house, seats would be allocated to political parties based on the proportion of votes they receive, with nominations alternated between men and women under a zipper system.

The proposal also includes reserving at least five seats in the upper house for women’s movement representatives. To ensure women’s participation in political parties, there must be democratic practices within the parties themselves.

It should also be stipulated that any party failing to comply with the provisions of the Representation of the People Order will be disqualified from contesting the next national election.

It is notable that the male-dominated Constitutional Reform Commission and Electoral System Reform Commission both proposed direct elections for 100 reserved women’s seats. The Election Commission also suggested filling these 100 seats through a rotating system of direct elections. While the Constitutional Reform Commission proposed direct elections from 100 designated constituencies, it did not specify how these constituencies would be determined.