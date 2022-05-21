Education in the grips of groupings, factions and overall devastation

Last Thursday at Dhaka University, renowned writer and educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam delivered a speech on 'Bangladesh at 50: Past, present and challenges.' In the speech he raised certain hard facts about the paucity and weaknesses in the education system, the harsh truth that our educationists in general do not speak about. They circle around the fundamental problem and play safe. As for those who position themselves as the guardians of education, they feel that the people are all stupid, they will accept whatever you tell them, learn whatever you teach them. No questions can be asked, and even if asked, there will be no answers.

In the interest of discussion, I will quote some excerpts from Syed Manzoorul Islam's deliberations at the seminar. With his qualms whatsoever, he said, "We have given up studies and instead practice for BCS [Bangladesh Civil Service]. I say that a BCS University should be opened up. It will have a preliminary exam department, department of viva and so on. It will flourish. It will be the most popular university of all.... There is so much grouping among the teachers nowadays to become university vice chancellors, pro-vice chancellors, proctors and so on. I feel there is need for self-criticism. We always point towards others, not ourselves. If the criticism begins within oneself, there won't be so much distress."