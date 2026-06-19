Will the agreement with the US resolve Bangladesh's energy crisis?

According to the report, the rising costs are being driven by a shortage of low-cost LNG production sources, increasing project complexity, escalating engineering and construction expenses, and expansion into remote, offshore, and higher-risk regions. As a result, future LNG supplies will increasingly depend on more expensive projects that require higher prices and secure revenue structures to be financially viable.

In other words, there are concerns that new LNG supplies may prove significantly more expensive than many policymakers currently expect.

The GECF analysis serves as a warning for Bangladesh. Long-term purchase agreements with the United States could make Bangladesh increasingly dependent on costly LNG imports, potentially exposing the country more deeply to the volatility of the global gas market.

This raises an important question: how reasonable is it to present LNG and related infrastructure in the memorandum as an affordable pathway to achieving “long-term energy security,” when the market itself is highlighting the associated economic risks?

Another concerning aspect of the memorandum is that it identifies bioenergy and geothermal energy, rather than solar power or electricity, as two of the primary energy sources for this strategic cooperation.

Bioenergy comes in three main forms: heat generated by burning wood or biomass, biogas (methane) produced from waste, and biofuels such as ethanol made from crops like corn or sugarcane.

With the exception of energy produced from waste, bioenergy directly competes with forest conservation and food production. It increases pressure on land use, can contribute to higher food prices, and may negatively affect rural livelihoods.