It's hard to find another country willing to sign such an agreement with the US

Second, it is also incorrect to say that without this agreement the tariff rate “could have risen to 35 per cent.” The ambassador concealed the fact that courts in New York, as well as Federal and Supreme Court-level courts in the United States, have declared Trump’s imposition of such high tariffs on different countries to be unlawful. Under US law, Trump can now impose tariffs ranging from 10 to a maximum of 15 per cent.

There are some basic principles governing imports and exports in economics. Even common sense makes them understandable. Ignoring these principles, the ambassador argued that if a country exports to the United States but imports very little from the US while importing more from other countries, then sustainable economic prosperity becomes impossible.

This claim is also incorrect.

Bangladesh’s exports to the United States are not an act of American generosity. These exports occur because there is demand for these products in the US market, and because American brands earn enormous profits by importing from Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi garment exports already face high tariffs in the US market. Now, under this agreement, Bangladesh is also being compelled to import cotton from the United States.

The reason Bangladesh imports relatively little from the US is that the United States does not produce many goods that our economy significantly demands. If such products existed, coercion would not have been necessary. The market itself would have brought more American goods into Bangladesh.

If the United States genuinely wants to ensure “sustainable economic prosperity,” then it should move away from war-driven activities and develop the ability to compete economically with the rest of the world. It should diversify its products. We see no indication of this happening.

Under this agreement, the United States is imposing high tariffs on Bangladesh, while at the same time its ambassador tells Bangladesh, “You should not impose such high tariffs.” As though imposing high tariffs is an exclusive right reserved only for the United States.

The ambassador also said imported products from the US should not be subjected to quality-control testing because, according to him, the US itself is sufficient in determining quality standards.