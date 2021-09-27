Embracing the new normal: Tackling the challenges of reopening school

“Stuck in a mask and can’t get out,” wrote eight-year-old Abigail Glasser from Massachusetts in the Pandemic Writing Project organized by WBUR, “and the vaccinated grow-ups just hop about.”

The experience has been the same for most students worldwide. In several submissions, it became clear that the past year and a half has been extremely difficult for the children. The detailed descriptions show how these children felt highlighted their anger, hopelessness, and loneliness amid the persistent lack of predictability.

It was just a normal day when the wild uncertainty of March 2020 led to people being stuck in their homes for an unidentified period. Every morning, when we reached for our phones, we were engulfed by the latest news, the number of new deaths, newly confirmed infections, and new speculations. In short, the pandemic provided no shortage of turmoil for people, especially the students. As one lockdown week morphed into another, the learning of millions of students was disrupted. The entire education world turned upside down, and without many options, educators had to make extreme adaptations to their instruction to continue learning online.