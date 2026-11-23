The per capita foreign debt of people in Bangladesh is now approximately 646 USD, according to the World Bank's International Debt Report 2026. The report also mentioned, by the end of 2025, Bangladesh's total foreign debt stood at 113.44 billion USD. This is 8.6 per cent higher than the previous year and nearly three times the 38.77 billion USD of 2015.

A crucial question in assessing the debt-to-GDP ratio is whether the debt is being used to create opportunities to increase future income. It is also important to see if the country can repay its debt without reducing expenditure on essential sectors like education and health, and whether foreign currency earnings are sufficient to meet foreign debt obligations.

In the current economic situation of Bangladesh, these questions have become even more significant. In 2025, the country's foreign debt amounted to 23.6 per cent of the gross national income and 210.5 per cent of export earnings. During the same period, the expenditure on interest and principal repayment of foreign debts was equivalent to 15.7 per cent of export earnings. These figures indicate that sound debt management is vital for effective government financial management and foreign exchange market stability.