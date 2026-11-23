Opinion
Debt rising, but how much the capacity to repay improving?
The per capita foreign debt of people in Bangladesh is now approximately 646 USD, according to the World Bank's International Debt Report 2026. The report also mentioned, by the end of 2025, Bangladesh's total foreign debt stood at 113.44 billion USD. This is 8.6 per cent higher than the previous year and nearly three times the 38.77 billion USD of 2015.
A crucial question in assessing the debt-to-GDP ratio is whether the debt is being used to create opportunities to increase future income. It is also important to see if the country can repay its debt without reducing expenditure on essential sectors like education and health, and whether foreign currency earnings are sufficient to meet foreign debt obligations.
In the current economic situation of Bangladesh, these questions have become even more significant. In 2025, the country's foreign debt amounted to 23.6 per cent of the gross national income and 210.5 per cent of export earnings. During the same period, the expenditure on interest and principal repayment of foreign debts was equivalent to 15.7 per cent of export earnings. These figures indicate that sound debt management is vital for effective government financial management and foreign exchange market stability.
It is important to understand the difference between foreign debt and total government debt. The World Bank's accounting for foreign debt includes loans taken by the government, loans with government guarantees, foreign loans of the private sector without government guarantees, and short-term loans. On the other hand, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh's total government debt in FY 2024-25 was 41.3 per cent of GDP, and more than half of this was domestic debt. Hence, these two scopes of accounting are different and should not be interpreted as the same type of debt accounting.
Bangladesh's debt-to-GDP ratio is a cause for concern because the country's economy has not yet achieved sustainable stability. Prolonged high inflation, stagnation in private investment, weaknesses in the banking sector, revenue collection shortfalls, low direct foreign investment, and risks to the export sector due to the international situation are putting pressure on the economy. In such a scenario, excessive spending on interest and principal repayment of debt can lead to a shortage of funds needed for productivity growth, job creation, and essential reforms.
One of the main reasons for the increase in Bangladesh's debt is borrowing for infrastructure development and budget deficits. If loan funds are invested in planned projects such as ports, power transmission systems, railways, or flood prevention, productivity can increase. This enhances the economy's capacity and makes debt repayment easier.
However, if project costs increase, implementation is delayed, or if expected economic benefits are not realised after project completion, problems arise. Such experiences have been observed in Bangladesh over the past decade. In these cases, the liability for debt remains, but the expected economic growth is not achieved through the utilization of that debt.
The exchange rate of the Taka poses a significant risk in the case of foreign debt. If the value of Taka declines, the cost of repaying the loan in Taka increases even if the amount borrowed in USD remains unchanged. The risk is particularly high for projects that require importing machinery from abroad but do not directly earn foreign currency. Therefore, before taking on a project, it is not enough to consider only construction costs and potential benefits within the country.
It is necessary to assess how much foreign currency will be needed for project implementation and operation and to what extent the project will contribute to export growth, import cost savings, or earning foreign currency by other means. After transitioning from the list of least developed countries, Bangladesh needs to be prepared for situations where some special financial facilities may decrease, and new loans might come with comparatively tough conditions. Therefore, it is necessary to adopt a well-planned debt management strategy from now on.
Firstly, realistic plans to increase revenue in the medium term are needed. The taxation system must be made fair and predictable by expanding the tax base. In order to achieve this, it is essential to apply digital technology in tax administration, reduce special tax exemptions, ensure compliance with laws, and simplify tax payments. The responsibility of tax policy formulation and collection must also be clearly separated.
Secondly, all government sector loans need to be managed in an integrated manner. The government must specify the amount, interest, duration, source, and annual repayment amount in its debt management strategy. Future financial liabilities from state-owned enterprises, government guarantees, and public-private partnership projects must also be disclosed.
Thirdly, to enhance efficiency and accountability in government investment, each major project's costs and potential benefits should be independently evaluated. Practical estimates for land acquisition, import, maintenance, and expenditures in foreign currency should be included. Priority should be given to projects that contribute significantly to productivity, economic risk management, and employment generation. Weak or less fruitful projects should be re-evaluated and halted if necessary.
Fourthly, after transitioning from the list of least developed countries, efforts must be made to increase foreign currency earning capacity to face changes in international trade. In 2026, Bangladesh signed economic partnership agreements with Japan in February and South Korea in August, which could create opportunities for increasing trade and investment.
However, exports will not increase just by signing agreements; to reap the benefits, businesses must meet rules of origin conditions and labour and environmental standards. Additionally, it is crucial to improve the efficiency of tariffs, ports, and transport systems.
Fifthly, reforms aimed at increasing economic growth must be aligned with debt management policies. The weaknesses in the financial sector, lack of reliable energy supply, limited competition in the market, and various barriers in business operations reduce the benefits of public and private investment. Therefore, prompt and effective measures must be taken to increase revenue collection, ensure banking sector stability, energy security, and improve the business environment.
Conducting development activities through borrowing is a conventional system. Even developed countries borrow. What is important in borrowing is to use the funds in such a way that productivity increases, the economy becomes more capable of dealing with various risks, and the conditions for debt repayment in the future align with the debt terms. The main consideration here is whether Bangladesh can create any assets in exchange for each new debt that will bring benefits to the economy, increase government revenue, or strengthen foreign currency earning capacity.
#Fahmida Khatun is an economist and distinguished fellow at CPD.
*The views expressed here are the author's own.
#This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.