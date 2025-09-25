Is BNP the last hope for centrist politics?

The postmortem—or detailed analysis—of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election is still ongoing. Political analysts have offered various interpretations of victory and defeat. For quite some time, DUCSU—and to some extent Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (RUCSU)—dominated newspaper headlines. Political parties have responded differently to the DUCSU results: some are embarrassed, while others are elated. Those on the losing side have been busy coming up with conspiracy theories to explain the defeat of their junior wings. Meanwhile, those who won are quietly smiling, refraining from overt celebration.

Journalists and observers have identified several reasons behind the Shibir victory in DUCSU. These include well-organised coaching programmes, polite and respectful behaviour of their candidates, long-term preparation, and engagement with students’ everyday problems. All of these may be true and are important for any educational institution. Yet, no one seems to be openly saying that they voted for Shibir because of its ideological alignment with Jamaat-e-Islami. That’s because this time, Shibir campaigned by downplaying or concealing its connection to Jamaat.

BNP: Right after the DUCSU election, I clearly wrote in a column: It wasn’t Jamaat-Shibir that won — it was BNP and Chhatra Dal that lost. This was a result of negative voting. That’s why the outcome varied so widely. I have already explained the reasons why students voted against BNP — no need to repeat them here. But those who claim that the DUCSU election was not about politics have likely not examined the history of DUCSU closely. The winners in DUCSU this time engaged in politics while hiding their political identities, often under different names. Some might call it underground politics — doing politics while denying it.