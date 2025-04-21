What have we gained from investment summit, and what could we expect?

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) recently organised a remarkable investment conference. BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun’s eloquent speech in English drew widespread praise.

Some remarked that this was the first time they had heard such a speech about Bangladesh’s bright future. Others said the country is now destined to become developed. Some even suggested, “Keep them in charge for five years.” Discussions have even begun about his biography, “Who is Ashik Chowdhury?”.

The government has granted him the status of a state minister, even though the rank of the governor of the central bank remains below the cabinet secretary. All in all, even in these challenging times, the government’s image has been bolstered. The advisers present at the conference were visibly delighted and proud.

Seeing the advisers so proud made me feel proud too, even from abroad. Special thanks to the head of government, who managed to bring back such a talented expert like Ashik Chowdhury from abroad.

Professor Yunus has shown what it means to value merit. Unlike the Awami League government, he did not fill institutions with scores of retired bureaucrats. The previous government ensured loyalty by doing so but failed to foster innovation. As a result, the quality of institutions gradually dipped.

In fact, the Prime Minister’s Office was made a parallel secretariat by appointing retired bureaucrats in most of the positions of the former Prime Minister’s advisory council. The incumbent interim government has shunned that practice and included many expatriate experts in national service. The appointment of Mr. Ashik Chowdhury is such an example.