EDCs in Bangladesh’s daycare centers: Silent threat to children’s health

Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals are substances that interfere with the human endocrine system, which regulates hormones controlling metabolism, growth, reproductive health, immune function, and neurological development. Even very small doses during early childhood can produce irreversible biological effects.

Common EDCs include bisphenols such as BPA, phthalates used in plastics, flame retardants, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), formaldehyde, parabens, and certain heavy metals such as lead and cadmium. These chemicals are widely present in products commonly found inside schools and daycare centers.

Children are particularly vulnerable because their organs, hormonal systems, and brains are still developing. Their higher breathing rates, hand-to-mouth behavior, and close contact with floors and objects significantly increase exposure risks compared to adults.

Scientific evidence from global health agencies and peer-reviewed studies has consistently shown that EDC exposure in childhood is associated with developmental delays, reduced IQ, behavioral disorders, asthma, obesity, thyroid dysfunction, early puberty, infertility, and increased risks of cancers later in life.