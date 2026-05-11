Opinion
EDCs in Bangladesh’s daycare centers: Silent threat to children’s health
Across Bangladesh, daycare centers have become an essential support system for working families, especially in rapidly urbanising cities such as Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Khulna. Thousands of children now spend long hours in these facilities during the most vulnerable stages of their physical and neurological development.
Yet behind brightly colored walls, plastic toys, foam flooring, synthetic furnishings, and fragranced cleaning products lies an overlooked public health crisis: exposure to Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals, commonly known as EDCs.
An in-depth investigation into children's centers, daycare, and school environments in Bangladesh reveals that many children are being routinely exposed to hazardous chemicals capable of interfering with hormonal systems critical for growth, brain development, immunity, and reproduction.
Despite mounting international scientific evidence linking EDC exposure to serious long-term health impacts, Bangladesh still lacks comprehensive regulations governing the presence of these toxic substances in children's facilities such as daycare centers and other child-focused environments. The issue remains largely invisible to parents, caregivers, and even many health professionals.
What Are Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals?
Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals are substances that interfere with the human endocrine system, which regulates hormones controlling metabolism, growth, reproductive health, immune function, and neurological development. Even very small doses during early childhood can produce irreversible biological effects.
Common EDCs include bisphenols such as BPA, phthalates used in plastics, flame retardants, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), formaldehyde, parabens, and certain heavy metals such as lead and cadmium. These chemicals are widely present in products commonly found inside schools and daycare centers.
Children are particularly vulnerable because their organs, hormonal systems, and brains are still developing. Their higher breathing rates, hand-to-mouth behavior, and close contact with floors and objects significantly increase exposure risks compared to adults.
Scientific evidence from global health agencies and peer-reviewed studies has consistently shown that EDC exposure in childhood is associated with developmental delays, reduced IQ, behavioral disorders, asthma, obesity, thyroid dysfunction, early puberty, infertility, and increased risks of cancers later in life.
Toxic exposure hidden in everyday materials
Investigations into daycare conditions in Bangladesh indicate that many facilities unknowingly contain multiple sources of endocrine-disrupting chemicals.
Soft plastic toys imported at low cost often contain phthalates used to make plastic flexible. Foam mats and synthetic furniture may release flame retardants and volatile organic compounds into indoor air. Vinyl flooring can emit toxic plasticisers. Artificial fragrances used in air fresheners and cleaning agents frequently contain undisclosed endocrine-active compounds.
In some schools and daycare facilities, low-cost paints and coatings may contain lead and other toxic additives. Dust accumulation in poorly ventilated rooms further concentrates chemical residues. Young children who crawl, touch surfaces, and place objects in their mouths are continuous recipients of low-dose chemical exposure throughout the day.
The danger is not always immediate or visible. Unlike infectious diseases or food poisoning, EDC exposure operates silently over time. What this really means is that a child may appear healthy today while biological disruptions are already affecting hormonal signaling, brain development, and future reproductive health.
Scientific evidence raises global alarm
Over the past two decades, international scientific research on EDCs has intensified dramatically. The World Health Organization and the United Nations Environment Programme have repeatedly warned that endocrine-disrupting chemicals represent a global threat to human health.
Research published in leading environmental health journals demonstrates that prenatal and childhood exposure to phthalates and bisphenols can alter cognitive development, impair attention span, and affect learning ability. Several studies also show associations between EDC exposure and autism spectrum disorders, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and childhood obesity.
Scientists have further identified links between EDC exposure and declining fertility rates worldwide. Early-life exposure can permanently alter reproductive development, particularly in boys, affecting sperm quality and hormonal balance later in adulthood.
Another growing concern involves thyroid disruption. Thyroid hormones are essential for normal brain development during infancy and early childhood. Certain EDCs mimic or block thyroid hormones, potentially reducing cognitive performance and developmental capacity.
Emerging evidence also suggests that some endocrine disruptors may weaken immune responses and contribute to chronic inflammation, increasing vulnerability to allergies and respiratory illnesses.
Bangladesh’s regulatory vacuum
Despite these alarming findings, Bangladesh has yet to establish a comprehensive national framework regulating endocrine-disrupting chemicals in ch
The absence of mandatory labeling requirements further prevents parents and daycare operators from identifying potentially hazardous products. As a result, economically constrained providers frequently purchase the cheapest available materials without understanding their chemical composition.
Bangladesh also lacks sufficient laboratory capacity and routine surveillance systems to monitor EDC contamination in indoor childcare environments.
This policy gap reflects a broader environmental health challenge facing many developing countries, where chemical regulation has failed to keep pace with rapid industrialisation, urban growth, and expanding consumer markets.
Low awareness among caregivers and parents
One of the most troubling aspects of the crisis is the widespread lack of awareness. Interviews with caregivers and daycare staff indicate that many have never heard the term “endocrine-disrupting chemicals.” Most associate child safety primarily with hygiene, food quality, and accident prevention, while invisible chemical risks receive little attention.
Parents are similarly unaware that brightly colored toys, plastic feeding bottles, synthetic mattresses, or fragranced cleaning products may contain substances capable of interfering with hormonal systems.
This knowledge gap is compounded by aggressive marketing of low-cost plastic consumer products, often promoted as child-friendly despite lacking verified chemical safety certification.
Without public awareness, demand for safer alternatives remains limited, allowing hazardous products to continue circulating freely in childcare environments.
Urbanisation and the growing risk
Bangladesh’s rapid urbanisation has intensified dependence on daycare services. In major urban centers, rising living costs and increasing female workforce participation have made childcare facilities a necessity rather than a luxury.
However, many daycare centers operate in confined urban buildings with poor ventilation, limited sunlight, and extensive use of synthetic materials. These conditions can significantly increase indoor chemical concentrations.
Research worldwide has shown that indoor environments may contain higher levels of certain pollutants than outdoor air. Since children spend many hours indoors during critical developmental periods, daycare centers can become concentrated zones of chronic chemical exposure.
Climate conditions in Bangladesh may further worsen the problem. High temperatures accelerate the release of chemicals from plastics, foam products, adhesives, and synthetic surfaces into indoor air and dust.
Need to promote safer alternatives
Bangladesh must urgently promote safer, affordable, and locally accessible alternatives to toxic consumer products commonly used in daycare centers. Plastic toys and feeding materials containing phthalates and BPA should be replaced with certified non-toxic alternatives made from natural wood, stainless steel, food-grade silicone, organic cotton, bamboo, or untreated natural fibers. Foam mats and synthetic carpets should be gradually replaced with washable cotton mats, cork flooring, jute-based materials, or other low-emission natural surfaces that do not release harmful chemicals into indoor air.
Protecting children from toxic exposure is not simply an environmental obligation. It is an investment in national health, human development, and social justice.
Daycare operators should avoid artificial air fresheners, fragranced cleaning agents, and chemical-heavy disinfectants, opting instead for fragrance-free, biodegradable, and non-toxic cleaning products. Water-based paints free from lead, formaldehyde, and volatile organic compounds must be mandatory in all childcare facilities.
Proper ventilation, increased natural lighting, and regular dust control are also critical, as indoor dust often carries endocrine-disrupting chemicals.
Manufacturers should adopt safer, non-toxic materials, while schools and daycare centers must prioritize certified toxin-free products. Eliminating endocrine-disrupting chemicals will require coordinated action from government, industry, health experts, educators, and parents to protect children’s health and future generations.
The need for immediate action
At the policy level, Bangladesh should phase out the import, production, and sale of products containing hazardous endocrine disruptors through stricter chemical safety laws, mandatory product labeling, and stronger market surveillance. Authorities can no longer afford to treat endocrine-disrupting chemicals as a distant or secondary environmental issue. The evidence is already clear enough to justify preventive action.
Bangladesh urgently needs a national child chemical safety strategy focused specifically on schools, daycare centers, hospitals, and homes.
First, the government should establish strict safety standards for toys, childcare furniture, flooring materials, paints, and cleaning products used in daycare facilities. Products containing hazardous phthalates, BPA, lead, and other high-risk EDCs should be restricted or banned.
Second, daycare licensing regulations should include mandatory indoor environmental health assessments. Ventilation standards, material safety requirements, and chemical management protocols must become part of operational compliance.
Third, public awareness campaigns are essential. Parents, caregivers, teachers, and health professionals need accessible information explaining how endocrine disruptors affect child development and how exposure can be reduced through safer consumer choices.
Fourth, Bangladesh must invest in laboratory testing and scientific monitoring systems capable of identifying EDC contamination in consumer products and indoor environments.
Finally, greater collaboration is needed among ministries responsible for health, education, environment, commerce, and industry. Chemical safety cannot remain isolated within environmental departments alone. It is fundamentally a child rights and public health issue.
Protecting the next generation
Children cannot choose the environments in which they grow, learn, and play. Adults and institutions carry that responsibility.
The growing presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in daycare centers represents a silent but preventable threat to Bangladesh’s future generations. The longer authorities delay action, the greater the long-term health and economic consequences may become.
Protecting children from toxic exposure is not simply an environmental obligation. It is an investment in national health, human development, and social justice.
A daycare center should be a place of care, safety, and healthy development, not a hidden source of chemical harm.
* Dr. Shahriar Hossain is an environmental scientist, journalist, and Social Justice advocate, involved in the UNFCC, BRS Conventions, Global Framework on Chemicals and Plastic Treaty negotiations. Contact: [email protected]
* The views expressed here are the writer's own.