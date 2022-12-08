Euphoria temporary, mourning is permanent 

So, there is mourning everywhere, and is permanent in contrast to the 100th-minute overjoy of a thrilling soccer match. But, why such mourning when the country is on the ‘highway of development?’

Let’s take a closer look.

2.

The body of a 24-year-old BUET student, Fardin Nur Parash, was found drifting in the Shitalakhya river days after he went missing en route to BUET from home. The physicians found some scars on his body while conducting autopsy. That meant that he was brutally murdered and tossed into the river afterwards.

While his father, Kazi Nur Uddin, is mourning his death and demanding justice, a question has been arisen in all of our minds that who, for what reason, murdered this brilliant guy. In this regard, we have no alternative except to count on the law enforcement agencies -- who are responsible for unearthing the truth.