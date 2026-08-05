The July worth celebrating

July means courage, July means the sky of dreams opening up. July is liberation from the clutches of a suffocating oppressor. During those days, we had nothing but courage. This courage was given to us by our students! This courage was given by the general people, who sacrificed their lives in droves without hesitation. The weight of the martyrs' bodies gave us such courage that we went out against a powerful dictatorship, demanding justice!

The July uprising represents a significant turning point in our history, one that requires political analysis. The uprising of July differs from previous people's uprisings, like the mass movement of the 1990s, in several ways.

Firstly, the number of murders in July was much higher, with a comparatively larger number of children, minors, and young people among the victims.

Secondly, another significant difference is that while students led the 1990 movement, political parties had united and publicly expressed solidarity. In contrast, in July, the state had become so oppressive that the political parties could not publicly support the anti-discrimination movement and had to resort to strategies.