When attendance is enforced through fines, what happens to actual learning?

If you walk into many private schools and colleges in Dhaka and other cities in Bangladesh, you may find the same line written in the admission book or dairy, an unexcused absence costs Tk 50 or Tk 100 even more for some schools. The logic sounds reasonable on paper to make skipping school costly enough to discourage absenteeism. But In practice, it is one of the least examined and most questionable policies in our schools. Do these fines actually help to achieve the purpose of education?

At first glance, such a policy may appear reasonable, as regular attendance is necessary for education. It may encourage parents to ensure that their children attend school. And initially it was only practiced in the capital or cities but nowadays spreads in small cities and towns too. However, when this policy is examined from the perspective of Bangladesh's economic circumstances, children's rights and the principle of equality, its fairness becomes more complicated.