Oppression and exploitation have no colour or creed

I recently attended a British High Commission event in Dhaka celebrating the birthday of King Charles III. It was quite a party — pomp and splendour blending seamlessly with the hosts’ warm hospitality and a general sense of festivity.

The guest list read like a veritable Who's Who of Dhaka's social, political, professional, media, and diplomatic circles — and beyond. The camaraderie, the food, the conversations — everything flowed endlessly.

Later that evening, I shared pictures of the event with one of the many social groups that live in my cell phone. Almost instantly, a sardonic — though not unexpected — comment hit me in the face: “Are we missing our colonised and exploited past?” a dear friend asked caustically.

After the initial eye-roll, I found myself reflecting. Our people were indeed exploited, mistreated, and oppressed during nearly two centuries of British colonial rule. It took the courage and sacrifice of figures like Tipu Sultan, Titumir, and Khudiram to stand up against their domination and spark the spirit of independence.