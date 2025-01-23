Can journalists evade responsibility for the July-August massacre

We have seen many videos of the July-August killings and brutality on various news and social media platforms. Some of these videos show such extreme cruelty that they are unbearable to watch. While watching these videos, many people have covered their eyes and wept. Along with the police, goons from the political party also involved in these crimes. A documentary showing police brutality during the mass uprising was recently aired on various Bangladeshi news outlets. The film was created by an international organisation named International Truth and Justice, and it is being shown on international media as well.

The documentary provides a factual record of what happened in front of the Jatrabari police station in just about an hour and a half before Sheikh Hasina fled. It is said that the footage collected from various people, after thorough scrutiny, was used to create the film. The film depicts how the police indiscriminately fired on the students and civilians.

Such events have taken place in many parts of the country. Many are certainly collecting and verifying these videos. We hope to see more new documentaries on the July-August massacres in the future. Video footage is being gathered as evidence for the trial of the July-August genocide. The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Tajul Islam, has confirmed that numerous digital evidence has been collected.