Bangladesh is passing through a period of profound national mourning. Begum Khaleda Zia, the country’s three-time prime minister, passed away at around 6:00am on Tuesday at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Her funeral prayer was held on Wednesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building. In this moment of deep sorrow, hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life—including political leaders, activists, and supporters—gathered to pay their final respects to Begum Khaleda Zia.

Following the highly emotional and massive funeral, Khaleda Zia was laid to rest beside the grave of her husband, martyred President Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan. With this, the life of an extraordinary leader came to an end—one who reshaped Bangladesh’s democratic journey and left an indelible mark on the nation’s political and social history.