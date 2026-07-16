Foreign investment on the rise, but is confidence back?

In 2025, foreign direct investment in Bangladesh increased. But it's still to early to say that good statistics for one year means that investor confidence has fully returned. Sustainable investment requires strong institutions, a stable financial sector, and consistent reforms.

On 7 July, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published the World Investment Report 2026. There was good news for Bangladesh.

In 2025, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country increased by 45 per cent. After two consecutive years of decline, this was a significant turnaround. The growth rate was also the highest among South Asian countries.

But do these statistics really convey a sense of relief? Or is there a larger reality hidden behind the numbers?

Foreign investors don’t make decisions based on the growth of just one year. They assess how secure it is to conduct business in a country over the next five or ten years and how reliable the investment environment is.

Recent statistics convey two messages. Existing investors haven’t lost confidence yet. However, a large portion of new investors are still waiting.