Reimagining education with play-based learning

In every society, children are held in the highest regard as the torchbearers of our future. Providing them with proper education can be beneficial for their own individual and collective well-being of our world. As the world navigates social, political and economic changes, it is the perfect time to focus on our children’s educational needs.

Education is something that extends far beyond academic subjects like mathematics, science or history. A proper education nurtures empathy, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. As children spend around 40 hours of their lives every week in school, schools must nurture their skills and competencies, and prioritize their holistic development.