Opinion
Reimagining education with play-based learning
In every society, children are held in the highest regard as the torchbearers of our future. Providing them with proper education can be beneficial for their own individual and collective well-being of our world. As the world navigates social, political and economic changes, it is the perfect time to focus on our children’s educational needs.
Education is something that extends far beyond academic subjects like mathematics, science or history. A proper education nurtures empathy, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. As children spend around 40 hours of their lives every week in school, schools must nurture their skills and competencies, and prioritize their holistic development.
There are different teaching practices worldwide for early childhood education, such as Montessori, Reggio Emilia Approach, and Waldorf. These methods focus on the holistic development of children by focusing on their natural interests, imagination and creativity, project-based learning, and so on. Notably, one of the most effective approaches is the play-based method of education, where the focus is on teaching and learning, with teachers' support, through actively participating in play.
All children love to play – there’s no doubt about that. As they naturally gravitate towards play, it can be used as a powerful tool for their development. It is a research-based practice that focuses on creating learning experiences that are not only enjoyable but also educational. Unlike the traditional instructional methods we see in society, play-based learning allows children to establish and follow their own rules, where the teachers serve as facilitators, not instructors.
Play develops crucial skills in children. Creative thinking requires them to analyse different situations. Problem-solving requires them to come up with innovative solutions to different problems independently. It also develops motor skills through outdoor physical activities, language skills through literacy and communication play, and so on. This helps build creativity and self-confidence.
Schools in Bangladesh have a long way to go. Many still follow archaic teaching methods and encourage only memorising information. However, a few schools do follow a better model of education. The International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, in particular, has been doing wonders for children’s education. It encourages students to think critically, solve complex problems, drive their own learning and communicate effectively. The integration of the play-based approach in the IB curriculum has immense potential to revolutionise early childhood education in Bangladesh.
The IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) addresses inquiry-based learning, critical thinking, and learner agency. Play-based approaches enhance these goals further; they open space in which children are active co-contributors in their learning process. Through purposeful play, IB PYP early years students can develop social skills, early cognitive skills, connect ideas meaningfully and acquire teamwork in diverse environments.
Play-based learning equips children with essential life skills. Children develop into confident, curious and collaborative learners through learning by playing. Play-based learning not only complements academic growth but in holistic growth outside the classroom., It prepares children to face the challenges of the future and actively contribute to a better and brighter world.
Michael Palmer is the Primary Principal, International School Dhaka (ISD). He can be reached at [email protected].