How will Tarique Rahman handle the huge public expectations?

Tarique Rahman is now the permanent chairman of the BNP. Within a few days of his return to the country, a sense of trust in his politics has been noticed. Some may call it a qualitative change, while others may say it is just a temporary facade.

We have to wait a long time to know the final verdict on this. We have seen a sparkle of generosity and a burst of fireworks in earlier times, but those did not last long. However, sometimes it is possible to gauge the trend of a game from the ongoing commentary.

The country's media bosses or editors, whom the people of the country trust the most to find the news within the news. On 10 January, the editors all got together and talked. They spoke about the change in Tarique Rahman and the expectations from him. If we observe Tarique Rahman through their eyes, I would say, it is a matter of great trust and tremendous expectation.

Matior Rahman Chowdhury, editor of Manabzamin newspaper, said, ''I knew a different Tarique Rahman 23 years ago. I was the first to interview him on electronic media. Now I see, in 23 years Tarique Rahman has changed, has undergone a profound transformation.''

Nurul Kabir, editor of News Age newspaper, said, ''We have assembled at a time when an old autocratic system has fallen in the face of a mass uprising. Based on the sacrifices of the people, we are involved in the process of building the people's desired Bangladesh. But it has not yet been realised.''