Efforts to empower a titular president in this manner are unprecedented

On the final day of the two-month continuous discussions of the Consensus Commission (31 July 2025), political parties expressed their views on several important issues. One of the most significant among these was the increase of the president’s powers.

The Consensus Commission believes that the position of the president should not remain ‘ceremonial’ but must become ‘powerful.’ In this case, the appointment of key government officials should be made directly by the president.

The Commission proposes that the president should have direct authority to appoint 12 key positions, including the chiefs of the armed forces, the head of the NSI, the chief of the DGFI and the governor of Bangladesh Bank.